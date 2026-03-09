The Glyphosate Lie & Updates On Trump’s War In Iran

Today’s discussion began with some good news that deserves recognition. Congratulations to Aaron Spencer for his victory in the GOP primary for sheriff in Arkansas. Aaron stepped up and did what many people in positions of power have failed to do. He stopped a child predator and protected innocent people when the system would not. That kind of courage and accountability is exactly what Americans want to see from their leaders, especially at the local level where law enforcement still has the ability to act decisively.

Unfortunately, the broader national picture remains far less encouraging. The MAHA agenda continues to struggle while policies move in directions that concern many Americans who fought hard for real reform. The recent order related to glyphosate is a serious problem. We continue to see mRNA technology pushed despite legitimate safety concerns, and too many of the policies people expected to change simply have not. If Americans want to see the health freedom agenda move forward, the reality is that it will require sustained pressure from the public. Change rarely happens from the top down without people demanding it.

We also discussed the ongoing conflict involving Iran. While few people are sympathetic to the Iranian regime, the question remains why this conflict is happening now and what the strategic objective actually is. War has enormous consequences for American families, our economy, and our political stability. If the United States is going to be involved in another major conflict, the American people deserve a clear explanation of the purpose and the plan. These are serious questions that cannot simply be brushed aside.

