The FBI’s Secret Sentinel DB & the Farmers Fight Back

One of the most troubling topics we dug into today involves a system most Americans have never heard of but absolutely should. The FBI’s Sentinel database is reportedly designed with a feature called “prohibited access,” which allows certain investigations to be placed beyond normal search visibility. In plain English, that means some cases can effectively be hidden from routine oversight. For anyone who believes in transparency, due process, and accountability inside our federal law enforcement agencies, this raises serious legal and constitutional concerns. A database system that allows information to be shielded from oversight creates the exact kind of environment where abuses of power can flourish.

If you care about civil liberties, this issue matters. Oversight is not optional in a constitutional republic. Systems that allow investigations to disappear behind technical barriers undermine the rule of law and erode public trust in the institutions that are supposed to protect our rights. Americans should be asking very hard questions about how these tools are used and who is responsible for monitoring them.

We also spent time discussing what many people are now calling the war on food. The glyphosate order appears to have crossed a line for many farmers, ranchers, and health advocates. Across the country we are seeing growing pushback from the MAHA movement and from the agricultural community itself. Farmers are beginning to speak out more aggressively against policies that appear to protect corporate interests while putting both soil health and human health at risk. That resistance is good news for the MAHA movement, but it is not good news for politicians who continue selling out to powerful special interests.

