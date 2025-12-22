The so called release of the Epstein files has become a case study in how corruption actually works in modern America. Not with secrecy alone, but with process abuse, legal misdirection, and endless excuses disguised as caution. While the public is understandably focused on the Department of Justice and its embarrassing handling of Epstein related disclosures, something even more dangerous is happening in parallel. Washington insiders are using the distraction to quietly advance policies that would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity from lawsuits, including those tied to cancer causing chemicals and new experimental technologies. That is not an accident. It is how power protects itself.