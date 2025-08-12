The Epstein Dodge & Federal Control of DC

Another court ruled against releasing the Epstein/Maxwell grand jury info today. This is not a major surprise but I think most people are not understanding what is happening in here. These transcripts were, frankly, a distraction at best. The grand juries were only give a sliver of the Epstein evidence that was cherry picked for specific charges. If Trump actually wanted the Epstein data out he’d have simply told Kash to share it. I appreciate Trump but this was nothing but a distraction to shut down the bad PR around this issue. Meanwhile Trump is now “federalizing” DC. He is invoking the Home Rule and taking control of the DC police. Legally this is drastic but probably okay. The problem is that he mentioned doing the same thing elsewhere. Again - I love Trump - but I love the Constitution more and the 10 Amendment simply does not allow this except in the case of a legitimate emergency. I do NOT want to set a precedent for the next Obama/Biden type White House where they can deploy the National Guard to come and get conservatives and do NOT like this move or talk.

The first thing on my list today is the ongoing challenge to the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage, a decision I view as a profound constitutional misstep. This case, rooted in the courageous stand of Kim Davis, a Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on moral grounds, has resurfaced with a petition to the Supreme Court. From a legal perspective, the Obergefell ruling was an overreach, devoid of constitutional grounding and an affront to the Tenth Amendment, which reserves such matters to the states. Marriage, like abortion, has historically been a state issue, and the federal imposition of a newly discovered “right” in 2015 was a politicized act, akin to Roe v. Wade, that disregarded legal precedent and states’ rights. While practical legal considerations, like intestate succession and hospital visitation rights, necessitate some framework for long-term partnerships, the solution lies in state-level civil unions, not a federal redefinition of marriage. I anticipate that the current court, if it chooses to hear this case, may well overturn this ruling, restoring constitutional integrity, though the political fallout will undoubtedly be fierce.

Next up on my list today is no surprise the debacle that is the Epstein case and the fact that we are still waiting and it looks like that won’t be changing anytime soon. The recent denial by Judge Paul Engelmeyer, an Obama appointee, to unseal grand jury transcripts in the Ghislaine Maxwell case is not the core issue, it is a symptom of a deeper obfuscation. As an attorney, I can attest that grand jury proceedings are limited to evidence pertinent to specific charges, and in both the 2008 and 2019 Epstein cases, the charges were narrowly tailored to avoid exposing the broader network of elites potentially implicated. The public was promised transparency, yet the call to unseal these transcripts was a hollow gesture, as they contain no substantive evidence about Epstein’s client list or the full scope of his operations. This maneuver, which I regret to say appears to have been a public relations tactic, has left the American people, particularly those of us in the MAGA movement flat out outraged and rightly so. The refusal to release the Epstein files, which reportedly contain extensive evidence held by the FBI and DOJ, is an unacceptable cover-up. Child exploitation and trafficking are heinous crimes, and no one, regardless of status or political affiliation, should be shielded from accountability. I call for immediate transparency and a thorough investigation into why this information remains concealed, as the integrity of our justice system and the protection of our children demand nothing less.

Last let’s get into President Trump’s decision to federalize the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, with indications of extending similar measures to cities like Chicago and New York. While I deeply admire the President and his commitment to law and order, this action treads dangerously close to constitutional overreach. The Home Rule Act grants the President authority to federalize D.C.’s police in emergencies, a provision arguably justified given Congress’s authority over the District under Article I, Section 8, Clause 17. However, D.C. is not a state and lacks the Tenth Amendment protections that safeguard state police powers. Extending such federalization to states like New York or Illinois, as suggested, would be a clear violation of the Tenth Amendment and the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the use of federal military forces for domestic law enforcement absent extraordinary circumstances, such as those authorized under the Insurrection Act. The deployment of the National Guard in D.C. and the suggestion of similar actions elsewhere set a perilous precedent. If a future administration were to wield such power against dissenting citizens, imagine a Biden or Obama invoking similar measures against protesters or school board parents, the implications for liberty would be catastrophic. We must uphold the Constitution unwaveringly, even when it means respectfully disagreeing with a leader we support. Our nation’s greatness depends on fidelity to principle, not expediency, and I urge the President to reconsider this approach to ensure we do not erode the very freedoms we seek to protect.

Debunking the ‘Unseal the Epstein List’ Hype Trump, for whatever reason, will not do anything on this. Trump does not want to go after this Epstein list. And I don't know or care why. It's not acceptable to me. So he comes up with this PR strategy, and it's a PR strategy. Well, we're going to unseal, we're going to request, say, unseal the grand jury. Folks, this was a load of crap. Let me tell you what this was as an attorney, a load of crap, right? The grand jury doesn't get all the evidence. The grand jury only gets evidence related to the charges filed. So here's the deal, this Judge Engelmeyer who, listen, he's an Obama appointee, I'm not telling you I like him by any means, I don't. But here's what he says, “The court gave careful consideration to unsealing the Maxwell grand jury materials on a similar rationale. But with the government having now conceded, hear this, folks, “the government having now conceded that the information it proposes to release is redundant of the public record, redundant of the public record. That information was made publicly available in Maxwell's trial or otherwise been publicly reported. The public interest in testing the government's bona fides does not require the extraordinary step of unsealing grand jury records." Engelmeyer is not wrong. This is accurate. Trump, everybody says, well, you've already seen what you've said to Trump. We've seen what the grand jury saw. The grand jury doesn't have access to the Epstein list. They've never had access to the Epstein list. They only had what was involved.

