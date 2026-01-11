The Deplorables Are Now a Cancer? & Primaries Are Coming - Get Ready

Today’s show tackled several developments that demand serious attention, starting with the Minneapolis ICE shooting. Federal authorities are framing the incident as self-defense, claiming the suspect attempted to use her vehicle against law enforcement. Meanwhile, local officials, video evidence, and public reaction suggest there are still major unanswered questions. Thousands have taken to the streets, and Minnesota leaders are now openly challenging federal control over the investigation. This case is quickly becoming a test of transparency, accountability, and who ultimately gets to control the narrative when force is used by the state.

We also addressed a troubling internal fracture within the conservative movement. Dan Bongino has been publicly attacking those of us demanding accountability for election corruption, January 6 prosecutions, COVID policy failures, and other unresolved issues by labeling us “blackpillers.” That term is being weaponized in the same way the left once used “misinformation” to silence dissent during COVID. The difference is that MAGA is not built on obedience. We are not sheep. We ask questions because that is how corruption gets exposed. Calling your own base names is not a strategy for winning elections. It is a strategy for division, and it is failing.

The show also looked ahead to an important conversation with Don Brown about his run for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. If we want real change, it is not enough to complain from the sidelines. We have to support candidates willing to confront corruption directly and refuse to play along with the uniparty games that keep accountability permanently out of reach.

