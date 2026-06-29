The Death of Privacy & Our New Digital Prison

One of the greatest threats facing our nation is the construction of a digital surveillance state that is quietly being built around us. I dig into the recent proposals from the Federal Communications Commission that would require extensive identity verification measures for telecommunications services, including government issued identification and periodic re-verification of customer information. While these measures are being sold to the public as necessary tools to combat robocalls and fraud, people need to understand they are part of a much larger effort to eliminate anonymity, erode Fourth Amendment protections, and create an environment where every aspect of our digital lives can be tracked, traced, and monitored by both government agencies and private corporations.

A free society cannot survive when citizens are denied transparency while government and powerful institutions continue to accumulate unprecedented authority over information, commerce, and personal liberty. The American people must begin paying attention to these issues now, because once the infrastructure of a digital prison is fully established, there will be no way to reclaim our freedom.

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