The Death of Infowars & The New Infowars

I had the unique position of stepping in as the final guest host on InfoWars, and regardless of what people think about Alex Jones, that platform played a major role in challenging narratives and pushing information that the mainstream would not touch. From a legal standpoint, what happened to Alex was not a true trial on the merits but a procedural takedown through default judgment, which should concern anyone who cares about due process and the First Amendment. When courts can bypass fact-finding and still impose catastrophic penalties, that is not justice, it is a warning sign.

We are now looking at credible reporting of coordinated messaging campaigns directed by the State Department, leveraging what used to be called PSYOPs, and the question becomes whether these operations are being turned inward on the American people, either directly or through foreign intelligence partnerships. When you combine that with censorship patterns, coordinated narratives, and the weaponization of platforms, it paints a picture that should make every American stop and think about who is really controlling the flow of information.

I also break down several major policy and cultural issues that tie into this broader theme of control, from the push toward lab-grown meat and what that actually represents biologically and economically, to legislative battles over pesticides, farmland, and surveillance powers.

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