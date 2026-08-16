The Crooked SPLC Is In Trouble & Everyone Lied & People Died

The former SPLC CFO was arrested today as part of the fraud case against this mind-blowingly corrupt organization. For those that aren’t aware the SPLC is the group that the Biden and Obama Administrations (and many others) relied on to tell them which conservative groups were “hate groups.” Of course the people and groups accused of being “hate groups” were typically accused of racism, various phobias, or other nonsense. It turns out that, while SPLC was telling us how evil we all are, they were actually funding real Nazis and KKK people... seems about right for the left.

Also today, Robert Redfield is out there saying we shouldn’t have recommended the mRNA poisons for pregnant women.... as if he was a passive observer during COVID. Redfield was the CDC director. He could have spoken up but instead sat quietly while people were poisoned and babied killed. I’m not congratulating him for speaking out now.

Rand Paul is introducing reform legislation, there are more election shenanigans going on, and a lot more. Big show - don’t miss it!

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