The Blackpill Rebellion & The Minnesota War on Farmers

Dan Bongino has been on a tear lately, pushing this idea that he is hunting “blackpillers.” Here is the problem: when he had real institutional leverage, he did a fine job dealing with street-level crime, but the people at the top stayed comfortably out of reach. And on the issue he spent years hyping, Epstein, we got noise instead of accountability. Now, right as the public learns about a coordinated PR effort tied to Bondi and Wiles to smear anyone asking hard questions, Bongino suddenly decides his comeback story is going after the very people demanding answers. I have seen this tactic before. During COVID, the left called me “disinformation” because I would not parrot their narrative. “Blackpilling” is the same play with a new label.

Let me be clear. We are not leftists. We are not sheep. You do not get to bully us into silence on mRNA, Epstein, the total lack of prosecutions for major corruption, or any other policy failure that deserves sunlight. I support Trump, and I will say it plainly: I like the tariffs, I like what I am seeing economically, and I liked the Venezuela move. But support does not mean blind obedience. A movement that cannot question its own side is not a movement, it is a managed audience. And I am not here to be managed.

We also dug into something that should alarm every American who eats: the war on farmers in Minnesota. Tim Walz has been propping up corruption while presiding over policies that threaten the survival of family farms, including a critical case headed toward the Supreme Court. This is not just about deer and elk farms. It is about whether bureaucrats can regulate an entire class of Americans into extinction by decree. If that precedent stands, it will spread. Today’s target is small farmers. Tomorrow it is every producer who stands between you and a controlled food supply.

