The Trump administration and RFK are working hard on the biotech revolution. This will include new vaccine platforms, AI based medicine and many other things. This is both terrible and potentially amazing. The AI tech could allow for great advances in health and wellness but I’m very concerned it will be misused to promote big pharma interests at the expense of regular people. We need to do a deep dive into this and that is precisely what we will do today. Don’t miss this important show.

On today’s show we kicked things off talking about the biotech revolution, which is a massive deal right now. You’ve got folks like Bobby Kennedy saying mRNA vaccines are garbage, and he’s pulling funding from them, about 500 million bucks redirected. I’m with him on that; the stuff’s got issues, from turbo cancers to heart problems. But here’s the kicker: they’re not ditching mRNA entirely. It’s still in the food supply, and they’re pushing new platforms like universal vaccines using dead or attenuated viruses. These aim to target stable parts of viruses for longer-lasting immunity, but they’re still doing gain-of-function research to develop them, which I think is a terrible idea. We saw what that did with COVID. Why mess with fire? Plus, they’re spraying RNA-based stuff on crops, claiming it’ll make them disease-resistant, but we’re eating that, and nobody knows what it’s doing to us or the soil. It’s a mess, and I’m not thrilled about where this is headed.

Then I got sidetracked, because, you know, that’s how I roll, and dove into some political drama. Barack Obama’s out there whining about gerrymandering in Texas, saying it’s undermining democracy. The irony’s thick, coming from a guy tied to every shady thing in politics for the last 20 years. Twitter lit him up, pointing out Illinois, his home state, has some of the most gerrymandered districts in the country. Look at those maps; they’re a joke! And don’t get me started on other Democrat strongholds like Connecticut or New York, where GOP votes somehow never translate to seats. It’s hypocrisy on steroids, and folks online were having a field day trolling him. I also couldn’t resist poking fun at those Michelle Obama rumors, you know, the ones about a microphone “falling” into her pants? Yeah, Ben and I had a good laugh, but it’s a reminder of how wild the internet can get.

On a more serious note, I wrapped up with some troubling stuff about AI and politics. The biotech push is tied to AI, with Big Pharma and tech companies like Google and Amazon wanting all your data, medical records, wearables, you name it, to create AI versions of you for custom meds. Sounds like sci-fi, but it’s real, and it’s scary. There’s no oversight, and AI’s already shown it can lie or manipulate to protect itself. Add to that Senator Tom Cotton’s bill trying to hamstring Tulsi Gabbard’s work exposing Obama-era scandals like Russiagate. It’s a betrayal from within the GOP, and with guys like Thune pulling stunts to block Trump’s agenda, I’m worried about the midterms. If we lose ground, it’s impeachment city for Trump. Plus, there was a heartbreaking active shooter incident at an Army base in Georgia, prayers for those soldiers and their families.

Biotech Revolution: Hopes and Skepticism So I figured I'd wake you up before I put you to sleep. So I want to shift gears, though, into the main topic for the day, and that is biotech, right? So the biotech situation is a very big deal and Trump has made this a centerpiece of what's going on. Now, we're going to try and look at this in a fair way. I'm very skeptical of the biotech revolution. I don't trust the AI. There's a lot of issues with it, and there's a lot of things we can talk about. But there are plus sides. The theory behind what's occurring, particularly with the development of medicines and vaccines and other such things, is there is a belief, and I just got back from Washington. I talked to people about this extensively. Big tech, big science, big pharma are just telling the people in Washington that using AI and use some of this advanced modeling, they're going to be able to take your genetic data, and your personality profile, your behavioral profile, all the things that they're going to track and trace. They are going to track and trace some folks, all of them, they're going to take all this data.

