Can we talk about the absolute insanity of some leftist women out there? They’re out here overdosing on Tylenol to “prove a point” to President Trump. Yeah, you heard that right. News flash, ladies: Tylenol can kill you, and it’s especially dangerous for pregnant moms and their unborn babies. One poor woman’s reportedly on life support after this stunt, proving nothing but her own ignorance and a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. This madness ties back to the COVID vaccine cult that’s been peddling lies for years. I mean, come on, people, Tylenol’s got risks, and even the label says so! Studies have pointed to links between acetaminophen and autism, though it’s not the main driver, more on that later. Don’t be dumb, folks. Stop chugging pills to own the MAGA crowd. It’s not worth your life.

Now, let’s talk about the Department of Justice, holy cow, what a mess! The DOJ’s still playing cover-up for Epstein’s cronies, and I’m calling it like I see it: Pam Bondi needs to go. I don’t care how many press conferences she holds or how much she talks about prosecuting Diddy, she threw that case, and I’ve got zero faith in her until I see real action. Like, put George Soros and Bill Gates in a cell, then we’ll talk. The DOJ’s trying to look like they’re doing something, but it’s too little, too late. We need a pitbull in there, not a lapdog. The American people deserve a DOJ that’ll bring the hammer down on the real criminals running this country, not just put on a show.

Then there’s the war on free speech, and nobody’s taken more hits than Alex Jones and Infowars. The Biden admin colluded with Big Tech to censor conservatives like us, and it’s unconstitutional as all get-out. YouTube’s promising to roll back their shady policies after pressure from the Judiciary Committee, shoutout to Jim Jordan for pushing on this, but guess what? Alex Jones is still censored on YouTube, despite their claims of reform. I confirmed this with Infowars myself. Google and Alphabet need to step up and make YouTube a true free speech platform, or they’re just blowing smoke. This censorship mess started under Biden, and it needs to end now that the GOP’s in charge. Free speech is the bedrock of America, and we can’t keep letting these tech giants trample it.

On the health front, I had my buddy Dr. Mark Sherwood in the house, dropping truth bombs about the autism crisis. Trump and RFK Jr. have been bold enough to call out the vaccine schedule, and I’m back this 1000%. Tylenol might play a role, studies show it messes with your body’s ability to detox heavy metals, which can amplify vaccine damage. But let’s be real: the real culprit is the explosion of vaccines since the mid-80s. Autism rates were steady at 1 in 10,000 or so until the vaccine schedule ballooned, and now we’re at a crisis point, potentially 1 in 2 kids by 2040 if we don’t act. Mark also pointed out the food pyramid’s role in this mess. Since the ‘80s, we’ve been force-fed GMO grains, glyphosate-soaked crops, and a sugar-heavy diet, spiking obesity and autoimmunity. It’s a toxic stew, folks, and it’s killing us.

Speaking of toxins, Wayne Allen Root’s got a hilarious piece in The Gateway Pundit asking why Democrat women are losing it, cheering Charlie Kirk’s death, ODing on Tylenol, demanding masks forever. His answer? The COVID vaccine. Peer-reviewed studies have warned about neurological damage from the jab, and Wayne’s arguing it’s frying people’s brains, turning them into angry, irrational nutjobs. I’ve seen it myself, folks who keep getting boosters are declining fast, physically and mentally. It’s like their soul’s been sucked out. Is it the whole story? Maybe not, but it’s a piece of the puzzle, and Wayne’s take is gold for triggering the left.

Finally, we wrapped up with Jonathan Rose from BlockTrust IRA, talking about the financial storm we’re in. The dollar’s on shaky ground, BRICS is rising, and crypto’s where it’s at. Trump’s all in on crypto, and with $37 trillion in U.S. debt, you’d be crazy not to diversify. BlockTrust’s AI platform, built on tech that’s been beating hedge funds since 2017, allows regular folks like us ride the crypto wave safely, with military-grade encryption and $200 million in insurance. It’s a game-changer, beating the old buy-and-hold model by capitalizing on crypto’s volatility. Bitcoin’s already the fifth-largest asset globally, surpassing Google and Amazon.

