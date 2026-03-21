When you go on X or other social media platforms do you ever suspect that you are censored or suppressed? Do you feel like no matter what you post, that if it’s not in line with a leftist narrative you can’t get any reach? I frequently feel that way so let me ask a question… How many time have you seen that“83% of Republicans support the Iran war?”

It’s being repeated everywhere. Headlines, television, social media, talking heads and it is most certainly not censored. The message is clear, the base is unified and the debate is over, so just fall in line.

Except one thing, this poll looks about as accurate as the polls we saw supporting COVID lockdowns or Joe Biden. I looked at the polling and it appears to be the propaganda and less a measurement of opinion than an attempt to manufacture it.

The Circular Trap: How “MAGA” Was Redefined Mid-War

The most important flaw in this polling is also the most subtle, the sample is heavily weighted toward self-identified MAGA voters. That may seem reasonable after 2024