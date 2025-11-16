Tariff Rebates & 50 Year Mortgages… What Are We Doing?

I love a lot of what Trump does but between his continued tolerance of people like Bill Gates and Bourla and his continued push for digital IDs and privatized CBDCs I am getting frustrated. These actions are NOT MAGA. And now the move to push 50 year mortgages instead of addressing home costs is just another example of selling out to globalist interests. A 2,000 dollar tariff rebate is not going to fool anyone and is not going to fix this, it just is not MAGA. We also see today that, shocker, PCR tests were bogus during COVID and abortions are linked with serious mental health problems. Who would have thought it, other than those of us who were saying it while filing lawsuits over PCR. This is simply frustrating and we, the MAGA nation, really need to start standing up and being heard.

MAGA, Trump, and the Globalist Drift

My support for President Trump is real. I fought for him for years. I still believe he is far better than the alternatives. But support is not worship. When policies drift away from America First and toward World Economic Forum talking points, we are obligated to say so.

The World Economic Forum has promoted a 2030 vision that includes the now infamous idea that you will “own nothing and be happy.” When I see a Trump White House promoting 50 year mortgages instead of attacking the underlying causes of insane home prices and corporate land grabs, it is very difficult not to hear that same slogan echoing in the background.

A 50 year mortgage means you are functionally renting from a bank for your entire productive life. If prices stay inflated and institutional investors keep scooping up single family homes, most families will never truly own anything. The banks will hold the deed, the global funds will hold the assets, and ordinary Americans will hold the risk.

That is not MAGA. That is not America First. That is a gift to the same global financial cartel that helped create this mess.

If we were serious about housing, we would be talking about:

Ending the incentives and loopholes that let giant funds bulk buy residential housing

Restoring sane interest rate policy and attacking inflation at its root

Reining in land grabs and policies that deliberately restrict supply

Instead, we are offered a 2,000 dollar tariff rebate and a 50 year note. That is a distraction, not a solution.

Digital ID, “Private” CBDCs, and the Genius Act

The Federal Reserve has already published discussion papers on a potential U.S. central bank digital currency that emphasize identity verification and compliance with anti money laundering rules as core design features. In other words, any official digital dollar is going to be tied tightly to know your customer and surveillance systems.

On top of that, you now have legislation and regulatory frameworks that promote “stablecoins” and so called private solutions that are, in practice, public private partnerships. The basic pattern looks like this:

The government writes the rules and defines “risk based controls”

Only licensed, supervised entities can issue the important coins

Every issuer must enforce Bank Secrecy Act style monitoring and KYC

Transactions are trackable, reversible, and programmable at scale

Call it a CBDC, call it a “regulated stablecoin,” the effect is the same. You get a unified national ledger that allows regulators and large financial institutions to watch every transaction, rate you as a risk, and turn access on or off.

Combine that with a Real ID style digital identity system and you are very close to a social credit framework. Your ability to spend, borrow, and own can be tied to your compliance with whatever the current regime calls “safe” or “responsible,” from health choices to speech.

That is why I keep sounding the alarm about the Genius Act and similar measures. Even if the word “CBDC” is carefully avoided, the architecture is being built.

“You Will Own Nothing” Meets the 50 Year Mortgage

If you tie a surveillance based digital currency to 50 year mortgages, you can see where this goes.

Imagine that your loan, your job, and your access to money are all intermediated by the same network of banks and technology platforms. Now imagine that your “risk score” is influenced by whether you took the latest injection, by your carbon footprint, or by what you post online.

Under that model, you never really own your house. You hold it so long as you remain compliant. Miss a payment or fall afoul of a new rule and the smart contract can raise your rate, penalize your account, or remove your access entirely.

Again, this lines up disturbingly well with the World Economic Forum’s own published vision of ubiquitous surveillance, carbon pricing, and the erosion of traditional property and privacy norms.

It is precisely the opposite of the constitutional vision of a free citizen, secure in property and person.

Are We Chasing Old Villains While New Ones Operate in Plain Sight?

Every few weeks we are told to get excited because someone dug up new documents on the Clintons. I have no sympathy for that family’s corruption, but ask yourself a simple question.

Who is actively shaping your life today?

It is not 2016 era Hillary Clinton. It is the network of current corporate and governmental actors who are building the surveillance and financial control grid in real time. It is the people who can decide whether your card works tomorrow morning, not the ones who already cashed out.

We should not allow old scandals to distract from live threats.

PCR Tests, COVID, and the “Science”

During COVID I filed lawsuits and took professional risk to challenge the way PCR testing was being used to drive policy. PCR is a powerful tool, but it is exquisitely sensitive and can be misused when cycle thresholds are set high and results are not interpreted in the context of symptoms and prevalence. Many scientists have acknowledged that misuse can generate significant numbers of false positives.

Recently, a German modeling paper estimated that only a minority of those who tested PCR positive actually went on to develop infection in the way many people assumed. Critics will debate the methods and interpretation, but the broader point stands. We built lockdowns, school closures, and mandates on a testing regime that was never as simple or as flawless as the television graphics made it look.

The lesson is straightforward. When a small group of institutions monopolizes “the science,” suppresses dissent, and controls the data, the public bears the cost of every error.

Abortion and Women’s Mental Health

I also talk in the episode about abortion and mental health. The subject is emotional, and it is very important to be honest about what the research actually says.

Some large observational studies have reported higher rates of later mental health problems, including substance use and self harm, among women who had induced abortions compared with certain other groups of women. Those studies are complicated, and authors debate how much of the difference is caused by the abortion itself versus preexisting factors such as prior trauma or disadvantage.

At the same time, major reviews by bodies such as the National Academies and the American Psychological Association have concluded that, on average, having a single legal elective abortion does not appear to increase a woman’s risk of mental health problems compared with carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term.

My view is that when you look at real human beings instead of aggregates, you see that abortion can and often does have deep psychological and spiritual consequences. At an absolute minimum, honest informed consent demands that women be told that there is a serious debate in the literature and that many women experience long term regret, grief, and distress.

If we insist on calling abortion “health care,” then we ought to care about the whole health of the mother, including her mind and soul, not just the procedure.

Elections, Law, and the Rule of the Game

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that will address whether federal law requires mail ballots in federal elections to be received by Election Day rather than trickling in for days afterward, a question that arose after the Fifth Circuit held that federal deadlines control over more permissive state rules.

Regardless of how the Court rules, the fact that the law in this area is unsettled this late in our national story should concern every citizen. If you want trust in outcomes, you need clear rules applied consistently. You cannot maintain a constitutional republic on improvisation.

Culture, Compassion, and What the Church Is For

On one side, there is a glittering entertainment world where a celebrity cheerfully tells the camera “the gayer the better,” not as a simple expression of dignity for every person, but as a hierarchy of virtue where identity markers matter more than character or truth. That is not compassion. That is a new orthodoxy.

On the other side, there is a video of a woman apparently living in her car, in tears outside a church parking lot, being told to move along. I do not know every detail of that situation, but I do know this. If the Church of Jesus Christ cannot find a way to let a frightened woman sleep in a car on its property without calling the police, something has gone very wrong in our priorities.

If our sanctuaries are safer for budgets and reputations than they are for the poor and the broken, then we are not following the Lord we claim to serve.

Where Do We Go From Here?

We cannot defeat globalist central planners by quietly applauding when our own leaders adopt their tools. We cannot restore constitutional government while normalizing programmable money and endless debt. We cannot claim to be pro life while ignoring the emotional wreckage that follows abortion or the spiritual deadness that lets a church turn away the homeless.

MAGA was never supposed to be about one man. It was supposed to be about a movement to restore self government, honest money, real families, and the dignity of work and worship in this country.

That means we have to speak up. It means holding our allies to the same standard as our enemies. It means refusing to trade real liberty for comforting symbolism.

If you agree, then I am asking you to stay engaged, stay prayerful, and stay vocal. Support independent voices, study the primary sources for yourself, and do not let either party tell you that you must accept a digital leash and lifelong debt in exchange for a slogan.

America First still matters. It is time we insisted that our policies match our bumper stickers.

