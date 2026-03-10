Susie Wiles Resignation? Congress Hides Their Own Sexual Misconduct & No Autopen Investigation By The DOJ

Today’s discussion covered a series of developments that paint a troubling picture of where our politics currently stand. Emerald Robinson is reporting that Susie Wiles may step down after the midterms, and if that report is accurate it raises an obvious question. If these elections turn into the kind of blowout many analysts are predicting, then I suppose the strategy has technically succeeded. The problem is that the consequences will fall on the American people. Leadership decisions coming out of the administration have created real frustration within the MAGA and MAHA movements, and the midterms are shaping up to reflect that frustration in a very serious way.

At the same time, it would be unfair to place all the blame on the White House. Congress deserves plenty of criticism as well. After months of selling out to every major special interest group imaginable, and while the country is still dealing with the fallout from the Epstein files cover up, Congress somehow managed to find bipartisan agreement on something else entirely. Both parties have worked together to hide records of their own sexual misconduct. It is difficult to imagine a clearer example of a political class protecting itself rather than serving the public. Americans are asking how our elected officials could possibly sink any lower, and unfortunately the answer seems to be that they will continue finding new ways.

There was at least one piece of good news worth highlighting. Congratulations to Aaron Spencer for winning the Republican primary for sheriff in Arkansas. Aaron stepped up and did what too many people in positions of power have refused to do. He stopped a child predator and protected innocent people. That is exactly the type of courage and accountability Americans expect from law enforcement. While we celebrate that victory, the broader MAHA agenda remains in serious trouble. The glyphosate order continues to raise major concerns, mRNA technology remains on the table, and many of the reforms people expected have simply not materialized. If Americans want change on health policy, agriculture, and corporate influence, the reality is that the pressure will have to come from the people themselves.

We also continued examining the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Few people will shed tears for a regime that has destabilized the region for decades, but that does not answer the question of why the United States is involved at this moment or what the strategic objective is. War carries enormous consequences, and Americans deserve clear answers about the purpose and the plan.

