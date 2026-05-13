This one starts with the insanity of the digital prison being built around us in real time. I cannot even register a trademark as an attorney without being asked for biometric ID, and that is not a small thing. Between biometric tracking, remote vehicle kill switches, FCC phone ID nonsense, and the constant assault on the Fourth Amendment, we are watching freedom get packaged as “security” while the same government tells us to trust them with another convenient health scare.

Ryan Richardson from RNC Store joins to talk about B17, apricot seeds, preventative health, and the way our food supply has been stripped of the nutrients people used to get naturally. Cancer is exploding, especially among younger people, while the medical system keeps treating symptoms instead of asking why Americans are getting so sick in the first place.

And, of course, now we have Hantavirus being floated like the next big scary thing, even though this is a rodent-linked virus with an incredibly low real-world risk for most Americans. The playbook looks familiar: scare people, broaden case definitions, push testing, push fear, then roll out another mRNA “solution.” We have seen this movie before, and I am telling you now, the answer is not panic. The answer is truth, health, common sense, and refusing to let these people lock us into another manufactured crisis.

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If you’re building a serious daily health routine, you have to think beyond the basics—and that’s where things like B17 (amygdalin) and apricot seeds come into the conversation.



B17, commonly found in apricot seeds, has been talked about for years in the wellness space for its role in supporting overall health and cellular function. Many people choose to incorporate it into their routine as part of a proactive, holistic approach—focusing on nourishment, not just maintenance.



Consistency is everything.

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