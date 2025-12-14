Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Andrew Devlin
9h

Well said!

When I think about what Gorka said, I think that his philosophy says that I must be anti-American because I engage in criticism of our leaders frequently. I am anything but anti-American! I just want our country to live up to the ideals it was founded upon.

Robin Lloyd
36m

I agree with most of what you just wrote there, Tom, but when you say... "And I will also continue to criticize any leader, including Netanyahu, whose decisions put people at risk." ... well, sorry but that does not really ring true for me, because "any leader whose decisions put people at risk" would include Trump! Period. Yet, you keep defending him and making excuses for him. You keep wanting to believe that he doesn't know what's going on but how can he NOT? He's NOT stupid. And he is above all a good businessman. Yet you think he just "Has a history of hiring bad people". C'mon. I'm waiting for the day when you finally wake up and realize that he knows exactly what he's doing and he keeps doing it anyway. And YES... his decisions DO put people (Americans) at risk! Still... from "Warp Speed" to this very day! Actions speak way louder than words. The Globalists own both sides of the isle and Republicrats are no different than Demublicans at the top. They just "appear" to be different. News Flash... "They are NOT as they appear". It's all a distraction so they can continue to further their agenda. It doesn't matter who sits in the seat; the agenda continues. (obviously)

