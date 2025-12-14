I have said it repeatedly and I will say it again. I support Israel and the Jewish people with no hesitation. I believe in Israel’s right to exist. I believe in the Jewish people’s right to defend themselves. I believe America should stand with our allies.

But none of that requires blind obedience to any political leader. It certainly does not require silence when a leader behaves corruptly or endangers his own citizens. The idea that criticizing Benjamin Netanyahu makes someone anti-Semitic is not only false, it is dangerous.

Yet that is the rhetoric we just heard from Sebastian Gorka at a Hudson Institute event on antisemitism as a national security threat. Gorka claimed that anyone who says, “I just do not like the government of Bibi Netanyahu,” is not making a political criticism but is instead a “Jew hater.” This was widely reported after video from the event circulated online.

I have respected Gorka for years. I still respect his service. But this kind of rhetoric is unacceptable in a free society.

It also mirrors something much darker in history.

Criticizing a Government Is Not the Same as Hating a People

A free people criticize their leaders. That is the foundation of democracy. It is also the foundation of the Hebrew Scriptures. Israel’s own prophets spent centuries calling out the failures of their kings.

To suggest that any criticism of Netanyahu equals hatred of Jews is to erase the long tradition within Judaism of challenging unjust leadership. Israeli citizens themselves protest Netanyahu regularly. Israeli journalists scrutinize him daily. Israeli courts have investigated him in multiple corruption cases.

Are all of those people anti-Semites?

Of course not.

Netanyahu chose to push experimental COVID mRNA injections on his own people at record speed, a matter he publicly discussed as part of an agreement with Pfizer that treated Israel as a global test case.

He also oversaw policies that allowed Qatar to move hundreds of millions of dollars into Gaza, money that Israeli security officials warned would strengthen Hamas.

To pretend that asking legitimate questions about these decisions is a form of bigotry is intellectually dishonest.

I can defend Israel. I can stand against antisemitism. I can respect Jewish history and faith. And I can still say that Netanyahu has made dangerous choices. All of those things can be true at once.

My Mentor at Nuremberg Taught Me Something Critical

I had a mentor in law school who served as a prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials. His work shaped how I view power, propaganda, and the dangers of unchecked government authority. Because of him, I look at political rhetoric through the lens of the twentieth century’s worst abuses.

That is why Gorka’s comments concern me.

Not because he is Hitler. He is not. But because the idea that leaders are beyond criticism is one of the oldest and most destructive propaganda techniques in history.

Rudolf Hess, Hitler’s deputy, expressed this mentality perfectly in a 1934 speech. He said, “It is with pride that we see that one man is kept above all criticism. That is the Führer. The reason is that everyone feels and knows he was always right and will always be right.”

This is the logic of tyranny.

If you criticize the leader, you are the enemy.

If you question policy, you are a traitor.

If you demand accountability, you must hate the nation.

Every authoritarian regime in history has used some version of this argument. It works by collapsing the difference between a people and a government, making loyalty to one indistinguishable from loyalty to the other.

That is not patriotism. It is manipulation.

What Happens When Leaders Become Untouchable

When leaders become untouchable, terrible things follow. Corruption festers. Policies go unchallenged. National security suffers. Human rights abuses multiply. We have seen this pattern around the world too many times to ignore.

The United States is not immune from this pathology. Israel is not immune. No society is.

That is why democracies require criticism. It is why the First Amendment exists. It is why citizens must be able to separate their love for a nation from their evaluation of the politicians who run it.

It is also why accusing political critics of bigotry is so destructive. It shuts down debate. It demands silence. It smears those who ask questions.

The fight against antisemitism is too important to cheapen with political theater.

You Can Stand with the People of Israel Without Standing with Netanyahu

Supporting Israel does not mean endorsing every action of its government. It does not mean ignoring corruption allegations. It does not mean pretending policies were wise when they were not.

The United States gives billions of dollars in aid to Israel. American taxpayers fund the Iron Dome. American intelligence supports Israeli operations. With that level of financial and strategic involvement, Americans not only have the right but the responsibility to ask hard questions.

If a leader makes decisions that endanger citizens, empower terrorists, or compromise national security, we must be able to say so without being branded as enemies of the Jewish people.

Criticism is not hate. Accountability is not bigotry. Truth is not antisemitism.

A Christian Framework for Supporting Israel Without Condemning Anyone

As a Christian, my position here is not complicated. Christ did not condemn people, even after the Resurrection. He confronted corruption, hypocrisy, and abuse of power, but He was very clear that judgment belongs to God alone. That matters deeply in this conversation.

Scripture makes one thing unmistakable. God and the Jewish people have a relationship that predates modern politics and outlasts every government that has ever existed. There were moments in the Bible where God was angry with Israel. There were consequences for disobedience. But there was never condemnation of the people as a whole, and never a revocation of the covenant.

That perspective is critical. I can support Israel and the Jewish people without condemning anyone. I can also criticize political leadership without hatred, malice, or moral judgment of an entire nation. Faith does not require me to pretend that governments are righteous. It requires me to tell the truth without claiming the authority to damn anyone.

Jesus is my guy. I trust God even when I do not fully understand His plan. And because of that, I refuse to participate in rhetoric that demands silence, blind loyalty, or collective guilt. Defending Israel does not require defending every decision made by its leaders, and it certainly does not require condemning people for asking hard questions.

Legitimate and Longstanding Criticisms of Netanyahu’s Leadership

Benjamin Netanyahu is not a symbol of Israel. He is a politician with a long record, and that record includes serious controversies that predate the current conflict.

Netanyahu has faced multiple corruption investigations and criminal charges within Israel, including allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. These cases have divided Israeli society and triggered repeated elections, political instability, and mass protests. Criticizing this record is not antisemitism. It is political accountability.

His government also allowed Qatar to move hundreds of millions of dollars into Gaza over many years, despite repeated warnings from Israeli security officials that this policy would strengthen Hamas. That decision is now widely viewed by critics across the Israeli political spectrum as a catastrophic strategic failure.

Netanyahu’s judicial reform efforts sparked some of the largest protests in Israel’s history, with critics arguing that the reforms weakened judicial independence and concentrated power in the executive branch. Again, these objections came largely from Israelis themselves, including former military leaders, legal scholars, and elected officials.

During COVID, Netanyahu openly described Israel as a global test case for Pfizer’s mRNA rollout and approved extensive population-level data sharing. That decision raised ethical, medical, and privacy concerns inside Israel and abroad. Questioning that policy does not make someone anti-Israel. It makes them attentive to civil liberties and informed consent.

None of these criticisms require hatred. None of them target Jewish people. They are critiques of policy, judgment, and governance. Treating a political leader as immune from scrutiny does not protect Israel. It undermines it.

The Real Threat Is the Erosion of Honest Debate

What worries me most is not the disagreement over Netanyahu. Reasonable people can differ on foreign policy. What worries me is the trend of labeling dissent as hatred.

This happens on issue after issue:

Question COVID policy and you are called anti-science.

Question election integrity and you are called a threat to democracy.

Question foreign policy and you are called a traitor.

Question a leader in Israel and you are called anti-Semitic.

This is not how free nations survive. Free nations survive through debate, accountability, and fearless discussion.

That was true in ancient Israel. That was true at Nuremberg. It is true today.

Where We Go From Here

I will always defend Israel’s right to exist. I will always stand against antisemitism. I will always support innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of geopolitical conflict.

And I will also continue to criticize any leader, including Netanyahu, whose decisions put people at risk. That is not hatred. That is responsibility.

My loyalty is to truth, to law, to human dignity, and to the values that prevent the rise of tyrants.

If we cannot distinguish between a people and the politicians who govern them, then we have abandoned the very principles that keep nations free.

