Wanna know how it feels to be stabbed in the back? Ask Donald Trump today. REPUBLICAN Speaker of the House - Mike Johnson - who Trump continues to support and work with has just agreed to pass the continuing budget resolution WITHOUT the SAVE Act or any real cuts. This is a profound betrayal and we need to ask ourselves why it matters if we elect Republicans when continue to pass whatever the Democrats tells them to.

For the last two years we have seen the Republicans cave on everything. It was so bad that a few of the real Republicans in Congress ousted McCarthy from his seat as speaker. At the time I supported this action but Mike Johnson may actually be worse. Under our GOP House we have:

Passed the green new deal;

Funded 87,000 new IRS agents;

Funded the FISA Court (to facilitate spying on Trump and MAGA Americans);

Continued to fund a weaponized Justice Department;

Paid for trans in the military;

Funded illegal immigration (yes - we are funding illegals coming here and being resettled through NGOs and many other mechanisms);

Ukraine (which also contributed to funding illegals);

Funded public/private partnerships with entities that participate in censorship;

Continued funding gain-of-function work and mRNA vaccine development so we can have more plandemics with their accompanying “cures” that are actually worse than the disease;

Spent more money on the WHO and UN who are actively working to destroy American sovereignty;

And a million other things that are devastating our nation.

Note that this CR does NOT include the SAVE Act - which would not have actually impacted this election but could have been somewhat helpful in future elections.

But don’t worry. Mitch McConnell approves because the ED Leader (sorry - I mean Minority Leader) of the Senate wanted to avoid a fight… he was worried the big bad dems might blame the GOP for the shutdown.

Using some clever language EVERY ONE OF THESE ISSUES could have been dealt with in this CR if the GOP had ANYTHING that remotely resembled a backbone. This CR could have been a tremendous opportunity to stop cheating in the election and reign in the weaponized Justice Department but Johnson was afraid.

Imagine for a second a GOP with actual courage that - starting in 2022 - stood up and impeached Mayorkas, Garland, and Biden, and refused to fund a weaponized DOJ or public/private partnerships that facilitated censorship. Imagine how much easier things would be for conservatives, GOP activists, MAGA and Donald Trump. Imagine how much better America would be and how far down in the polls Harris would have been. Imagine if Donald Trump wouldn’t have been drug endlessly through the courts and that he may not have had two assassination attempts on his life because the deep state was held accountable with the power of the purse - a power delegated by our Constitution specifically to the House (you know - the GOP CONTROLLED part of Congress).

I’m certain this article will piss off everyone (Renz - it’s so close to the election… we just have to get through this) but I’m sick of seeing my country sold out. I’m sick of excuses. I’m done with cowards that talk but won’t stand and that keep putting party ahead of principle AND country. Further - I’m so radical as to believe that people would rather support individuals of principle than cowardly sellouts. I actually respect a leftist that is honest about what they believe and fight for it more than I do these fake RINOs that literally stand for nothing but covering their own rear.

I’m voting for Donald Trump for President. I hope every single person out there gets out and does the same. I’m also voting Republican but I have almost ZERO faith in this party and just pray that when Trump gets in he uses his last opportunity to turn this country around to take real steps to reform Washington corruption - even if the GOP cowards won’t support him.

One final note: There are some true heroes in the GOP. I fully support several Senators and Congresspeople that have consistently put principle over everything. You know who they are because they are generally persecuted by the mainstream, never-Trump leaders of the party. Thank you sincerely to those few brave men and women in Washington that have not sold out… sadly there are very few of you.

