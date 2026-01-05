Somali Fraud in Ohio & Is Bondi a Criminal?

In this episode, I dig into a story that the political class desperately wants confined to one state, one governor, and one headline. The Somali fraud issue is not a Minnesota problem. It is a national problem. Minnesota just got caught first. Ohio has the second largest Somali immigrant population in the country, brought in under Governor Mike DeWine, one of the most reliable RINOs in America. If the same incentives exist, the same fraud almost certainly does too. That is the part neither party wants discussed.

This is where the uniparty illusion collapses. The RINO wing of the Republican Party is not meaningfully different from the Democrats. Both are owned. Both protect the same interests. They sell voters the appearance of conflict so no one looks behind the curtain. And when fraud surfaces, the response is always the same. Delay. Minimize. Do nothing. The DOJ, now effectively run by RINO leadership, continues that pattern without hesitation.

We also look at the disturbing corruption trail surrounding Pam Bondi. From disappearing FCPA investigations involving her former client Pfizer to her long history of inaction on Epstein related crimes, the pattern is impossible to ignore. If Republicans refuse to confront corruption inside their own house, they have no chance of defeating the left. You do not win by pretending the rot does not exist. You win by exposing it and removing it.

