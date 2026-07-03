Soldier Vac Mandates - A War on MAHA & Common Sense

Today we took on some uncomfortable truths that the RINO’s in Washington do not want us to talk about. The ceasefire with Iran, the continued efforts by Senate Republicans to block President Trump's agenda, and the ongoing betrayal of the MAHA movement through renewed vaccine mandates, expanded support for mRNA technology, and policies that favor Big Pharma and Big Agriculture over the health of the American people.

We also dug into the rapid advancement of brain computer interface technology and DARPA's work on noninvasive neural systems, raising serious questions about privacy, autonomy, and the future of human freedom.

The American people need to start paying attention because the greatest threats to our liberty and the future of humanity are happening right in front of us.

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