SCOTUS Killed Tariffs & The Experts on Glyphosate Speak Out

The President’s new executive order, framed as a national defense move tied to “domestic production” of things like glyphosate, reads like something written for corporate counsel, not for the American family. The White House fact sheet is explicit about the objective: strengthen domestic supply and “reduce reliance” on foreign sources. The problem is what comes with it. In the order itself, the administration directs the government to support “preemption” defenses and coordinate legal strategy under federal pesticide law in ways that functionally undermine state level accountability.

If you are an American who got sick and went to court because you believe a product harmed you, this kind of federal intervention is not neutral. It is a thumb on the scale. You can argue policy all day. You can even argue supply chain. But do not pretend this is “MAHA” when the practical effect is to help powerful manufacturers fight liability while regular people fight medical bills.

“The Science Is Settled” Is a Lie Either Way

Here is what the public deserves to hear, without spin. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans” in 2015. The EPA has taken the opposite position, repeatedly stating that glyphosate is “unlikely to be a human carcinogen” when used according to label directions, while also acknowledging ongoing litigation and that its prior interim decision has been withdrawn and is being revisited in parts due to court action.

So no, the claim that “science” speaks with one voice is not honest. What is honest is this: when regulators and international bodies disagree, the answer is not to rush out a federal legal strategy that helps industry win in court. The answer is transparency, independent review, and policy that prioritizes human health over corporate insulation.

How the System Gets Gamed

One of the ugliest patterns in modern regulatory history is not always a single smoking gun. It is the accumulation of mechanisms that quietly convert “oversight” into “cover.” Under FIFRA, “labeling” is defined broadly and can encompass more than the sticker on the bottle. When the government and industry hide behind “the label was approved,” they are often relying on how paperwork is processed, not on whether ordinary people were meaningfully warned or protected.

And when you see the federal government instructing agencies to lean into preemption strategies, you are watching the system prioritize legal positioning over the public’s right to hold bad actors accountable. That is not health policy. That is power protecting power.

Corruption Is Not Partisan, and Neither Is Accountability

I will say this plainly. I want America to win. I want this administration to succeed where the last one failed. But success is not measured by press releases, and it is not measured by how effectively government lawyers can rescue billion dollar interests from consequences. If “Make America Healthy Again” means anything, it means we stop subsidizing a model where the public absorbs the harm and the corporations absorb the profits.

What You Can Do Right Now

Pressure matters. State legislators matter. County officials matter. Primary elections matter. If your leaders will not defend families against corporate capture, replace them. And in your own life, demand transparency in food and chemical policy, support local and regenerative producers where you can, and stop letting “national security” get used as a magic phrase to justify policies that make the public less safe.

