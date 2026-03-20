Today’s show was one of those moments where you step back and realize just how broken Washington really is. The Senate is debating the SAVE Act, and on paper that sounds like something that should be common sense. Secure elections, protect the integrity of the vote, and restore some basic trust in the system. But let me be very clear. Nobody who has been paying attention actually expects leadership, particularly RINO leadership under Thune, to let this thing move forward without a fight. That means it is not about what happens in the Senate chamber. It is about whether we the people are willing to speak up loudly enough that they cannot ignore us. If history is any guide, the establishment will try to stall, dilute, or quietly bury it.

While that theater plays out, a far more interesting development is unfolding with Pfizer Pam Bondi. She is now being subpoenaed over the handling of the Epstein files, and frankly, that is long overdue. In my view, the Department of Justice has been dragging its feet in a way that raises very serious legal and ethical questions, especially in light of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Do I expect a clean and honest process? No. I expect another performance. But even a performance can create pressure, and sometimes pressure is what forces cracks in the system. Watching a sitting Attorney General be forced to answer questions about something this serious matters, even if it is imperfect.

At the same time, while Washington plays its games, something else continues above our heads, quite literally. Geoengineering is real. The debate is not whether it exists. The debate is about the methods, the frequency, and the mechanisms. There is documented evidence, patents, government acknowledgments, and observable activity. Yet we still have paid voices and uninformed commentators trying to dismiss it outright. That is not science. That is propaganda. Today I laid out clear information that anyone can use to push back on those claims and start having a more honest conversation about what is happening in our skies and what it means for public health.

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The common thread in all of this is simple. Whether it is election integrity, accountability for corruption, or environmental manipulation, the institutions that are supposed to protect us are not doing their job. That means the responsibility falls back on us. Not in theory, but in practice. Speaking out, sharing information, and refusing to accept obvious falsehoods as truth.

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We will keep asking the questions. We will keep pushing. And we are not going anywhere.

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