Social media erupted this weekend after Leanna Wen went on Face the Nation to advocate for Biden and Harris to expedite the new mRNA Bird Flu vaccine. In light of the attention this is getting you may be thinking that the bird flu is exploding and people are dying everywhere. The reality is that, according to Google and the CDC, there are a whopping 65 confirmed cases with a grand total of 1 case resulting in hospitalization in the entire United States. Let’s consider all this.

First, the bird flu. The current “scary” version of the bird flu seems to be a product of gain of function work. I’ve gone into this in the past on the Tom Renz Show and on social media but the strongest evidence is laid out in a “proximal origins” paper written by Dr. Peter McCullough (you can find that paper here: https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202406.0060/v1). I see no need to reiterate that paper here but think it provides ample reason to question whether or not the bird flu is being set up as the next big plandemic.

A key part of setting up for the next big plandemic is making sure that you have a “solution” along with a disease and the mRNA bird flu jabs have been being built for some time. All the way back in July, BARDA announced that they were giving Moderna $176 million to develop an H5 bird flu jab which would continue the plan to make all flu jabs mRNA. This is all interesting because we spent $176 million to “develop” a vaccine and manufacturing capacity that is entering Phase 3 trials. This leads to a few important questions we should all be asking:

Is this money to develop a vaccine or pay for Moderna’s testing and manufacturing buildout for these unproven drugs? How exactly are they testing a vaccine for a bird flu that evolves rapidly will definitely be obsolete by the time it is fully tested as required under the law? The only feasible way to create and authorize a vaccine for a strain of a virus like a bird flu before the virus evolves is to use emergency powers. In light of the fact that we have 65 cases in the United States how can anyone claim that there is an emergency? (HHS has coincidently already done that here: https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2024-16247.pdf). Even with emergency powers, it seems as though authorization for any mRNA gene therapy would have to skip most testing or be late to the game for fast evolving flu-type viruses.

So we have both sides of the money equation - a potentially manufactured or manipulated disease and an accompanying “cure” (that will likely make people sick enough to become permanent big pharma customers). The next piece we need is to gin up fear so they can justify another plandemic. Well - enter Wen and a few others.

If you follow my X feed (@RenzTom) then you will already know some of this and can reference there. A couple of weeks ago Peter Hotez - one of the biggest big pharma and pro-jab shills on the planet - announced that a whole slew of disease outbreaks would be hitting around Jan 20 (because it’s completely natural for plandemics to manifest when a new president takes power). At the same time Gavin Newsome declared an emergency with a whopping zero (that’s right zero) cases of bird flu in CA. This got a lot of headlines but most of those neglected to mention that there were zero cases.

Then we have Deborah Birx - queen of scarfs. Birx was out this weekend pushing endless testing. This is critical. Testing is still being done using poorly calibrated PCR tests that are literally incapable of diagnosing disease. They detect the presence of certain pieces and/or parts of viruses but cannot tell you whether a person is sick. If a person is not sick then a person cannot spread a disease (something we learned very clearly during COVID). So why the push to test? Well - the tests are set up under government standards to allow the government to classify you as being “bird flu positive” if the test comes back showing a certain amount of the viral fragments in your blood. The more people that come back with positive results the more they can tell you that “millions of people have bird flu” even though that is wrong. This is the same lie that they used to drive up the numbers during COVID and Birx is going back to her old bag of tricks.

Finally you have Leanna Wen. Wen is does not have a profile of a person I’d be likely to trust. Wen immigrated from China and become a doctor and public health advocate. Her work history includes leading Planned Parenthood, writing for the Washington Post, and sitting on the board for a couple of big pharma companies. Meanwhile she has been every bit the advocate for mRNA, COVID jabs, and boosters despite continually mounting evidence of their dangers (not that we really need any more).

So what is really happening here? Well - it appears we are continuing to do GoF work on bird flu. There is a slow drip that is turning into a big push to build up fear of the bird flu. This push is now moving forward and places like CA are going to try and start mass testing to justify more plandemic measures. All of this appears to be tied to selling more mRNA flu jabs and to allow the use of emergency powers to get them licensed. At this point the best thing we can do is undermine the fear scam and reiterate to the crooks running our governments that we will NEVER lock down again and are well past done with their mRNA poisons.

