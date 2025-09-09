RFK, Trump, Vaccines & Health Freedom with Ardis, Ealy & Group

I’m diving into this episode with my brothers-in-arms, Dr. Bryan Ardis and Dr. Henry Ealy from the Healing for the A.G.E.S. team, these guys are the gold standard in health and healing, the ones I trust to call out the mainstream’s lies with hard evidence. With Washington in chaos, Trump cozying up to Bill Gates while RFK Jr. fights Big Pharma’s stranglehold, this conversation is a gut-punch to the corruption running our health system. I’m fired up to talk with my friends about how to stay healthy despite the pharmaceutical cartel’s grip, and we are pulling no punches: vaccines are poison, and Trump’s dinner with Gates was a flat-out betrayal.

Let’s cut to the chase. We’ve been battling medical tyranny since COVID, and Dr. Ardis, Dr. Ealy, and I have been proven right time and again, our “conspiracy theories” about vaccine injuries and Big Pharma’s scams are now undeniable facts. Look at Trump: one day he’s questioning Operation Warp Speed, and the next he’s wining and dining Bill Gates at the White House, per CBS News on September 4, 2025, while RFK Jr. is getting grilled in the Senate. This isn’t just tone-deaf, it’s a deliberate middle finger to the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement. I’m convinced advisors like Susie Wiles are shilling for Big Pharma, and Trump’s falling for it. Gates, a man who’s been kicked out of countries like India for vaccine disasters, as Kennedy himself has noted, has no business near our health policy.

Dr. Ealy drops a bombshell, exposing how the HHS’s $4 trillion budget is a puppet show run by Gates. An August 4, 2025, HHS press release bragged about redirecting $500 million from 22 mRNA contracts to edible and universal vaccine programs, but with 519 mRNA trials still active on ClinicalTrials.gov as of January 2025, it’s smoke and mirrors. Ealy digs deeper: the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and its investment arm, BARDA Ventures, funnel taxpayer money to the Global Health Investment Corporation, founded by Gates and his billionaire cronies in 2007. This setup lets Gates pull the strings at HHS, making RFK Jr. a figurehead at best. It’s a disgusting conflict of interest, and I’m calling it what it is: a betrayal of the American people.

Dr. Ardis lays into RFK Jr.’s failure to act, especially on remdesivir, a drug so lethal it killed 53% of Ebola trial patients, per a 2019 New England Journal of Medicine study. It’s still pumped into COVID patients’ veins, propped up by a 20% CMS bribe, as my whistleblower data proves. Kennedy, with full authority under the HHS’s Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), could ban it today, check the HHS website for his powers. Instead, he’s fast-tracking the Arcturus 2304 self-amplifying mRNA vaccine, a bioweapon in all but name, despite his anti-vaccine rhetoric. Ardis also connects the dots to a depopulation agenda, pointing to Gates’ 2010 TED Talk where he flat-out said vaccines could reduce population. Add to that 2025 reports from NBC News, BBC, and The Atlantic showing global fertility rates tanking, linked to vaccine ingredients and toxins like glyphosate, and it’s clear Gates is playing a long game to shrink humanity.

Dr. Ardis and Dr. Ealy are bringing the truth to the Healing for the A.G.E.S. conference, October 23-25, where they’ll teach you how to read blood tests and use natural remedies like guggul resin, backed by Phytotherapy Research, to fix your health without Big Pharma’s poison. Cancer, chronic disease, it’s not about drug deficiencies; it’s infections, toxins, and emotional stress. I’m done with the lies. Trump’s wrong to platform Gates, and vaccines are a scam. Join us at Healing for the A.G.E.S. to take back your health and stick it to the pharmaceutical cartel.

Why Is Remdesivir Still in U.S. Hospitals? You know you published a book in your name. that calls out the real cause of death in all the known published research studies, clearly stating remdesivir kills more people than the infections we are treating. In every case, therefore, it is banned. Why still? That was in 2019 when those studies were published. Why to this day in 2025, we're talking in September of 2025, why is that drug still being introduced into the veins of people in every hospital in America? Why has that not been banned? That's my number one issue. Why haven't you pulled it yet? Why haven't you banned it yet? You have the power to do that. Do you remember Thomas Renz? You and I held a three-hour conversation via a phone call with another attorney about lead attorney for President Donald J. Trump.

