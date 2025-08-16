In 2021 I coined the phrase “get the jab, get COVID, get the jab, get dead.” I was right then and remain right now. The science is finally catching up to the evidence but the question we have to ask ourselves is why it took so long and why it is only now happening because of private foundations like the McCullough Foundation. This is corruption and demonstrates that MAHA has a long ways to go. Meanwhile the country remains on fire…. Congressional fraud in stock trading, DOJ lawyers attacking ICE with Subway sandwiches, and general chaos. There’s a lot to do yet to MAGA.

The primary focus of this episode is the vindication of early warnings about the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which I made as early as 2021 with the phrase, “Get the jab, get COVID, get dead.” Of course, like all good conspiracy theories, it has now been substantiated by emerging research. A recent preprint from the McCullough Foundation, authored by Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicholas Holscher, titled “Compound Adverse Effects of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Coronavirus Infection: Convergence of Extensive Spike Protein Harms to the Human Body,” confirms the dire consequences of these vaccines. The study outlines five critical harms: immune toxicity from spike proteins, inflammatory lipid nanoparticles, and foreign DNA contaminants; widespread distribution of these components to vital organs including the brain, heart, and ovaries; prolonged spike protein production lasting months or years; cumulative risk from successive boosters; and compounded damage when combined with natural COVID-19 infection. Notably, global analyses cited in the study link vaccination programs to a 291% increase in cases and a 205% increase in deaths compared to projections without vaccines, contradicting claims of safety and efficacy.

From a legal perspective, the principle of res ipsa loquitur, the thing speaks for itself, applies. Elevated spike protein levels in vaccinated individuals years post-injection, absent active COVID-19 infection, strongly suggest genetic integration, a phenomenon that requires no further study to infer causality. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledged potential adverse effects, including myocarditis, pericarditis, and blood clots, in 2020 documentation, while Moderna and Pfizer disclosed in SEC filings that their products were gene therapies, not traditional vaccines. These admissions, coupled with the absence of long-term safety studies, underscore the recklessness of Operation Warp Speed, which Dr. Mark Sherwood, a guest on this episode, described as one of the worst medical decisions in history due to its rushed implementation and political motivations.

Dr. Sherwood provided critical insights into the compounding effects of mRNA vaccines and COVID-19 infection. He noted that repeated immune provocation through boosters weakens the immune system, a phenomenon exacerbated by individual genetic variations in ACE2 receptor binding and inflammatory responses. His clinical observations, including tests of anti-spike protein antibodies and glycan structures, confirm that vaccinated individuals exhibit prolonged immune suppression, increasing susceptibility to infections and other health issues. This aligns with anecdotal evidence of recurring COVID-19 infections among the vaccinated, a pattern I have personally observed and which Sherwood corroborated.

We also get into the FDA’s recent attempt to restrict natural thyroid medications, such as Armour Thyroid and NP Thyroid, derived from porcine thyroid glands and containing bioidentical T1, T2, T3, T4, and calcitonin hormones. These treatments, used safely for over a century, face regulatory scrutiny under the guise of standardization, despite being United States Pharmacopeia (USP)-compliant (USP, 2025). In contrast, synthetic alternatives like levothyroxine, which provide only T4 and rely on variable enzymatic conversion to T3, are less effective, particularly for individuals with genetic variations in deiodinase enzymes. The FDA’s enforcement letter, issued in early August 2025, was withdrawn after public outcry, but tightened prescription protocols persist, reflecting Big Pharma’s influence over regulatory bodies. This exposes the broader issue of institutional capture, where agencies prioritize corporate interests over public health.

Additionally, we touched on the corruption within the Department of Justice (DOJ), highlighted by a DOJ lawyer’s assault on law enforcement with a Subway sandwich, a seemingly trivial act that underscores deeper institutional rot. Allegations against Representative Adam Schiff, involving the leaking of classified information, further illustrate a two-tiered justice system that shields political elites while targeting dissenters. The manipulation of public health and justice for political gain must end.

The mRNA vaccine debacle, validated by mounting scientific evidence, demands legal scrutiny for those who ignored early warnings, resulting in preventable deaths and injuries. The FDA’s overreach on natural remedies and the DOJ’s ethical failures highlight the urgent need for institutional reform. We the people must reject these betrayals of public trust and demand transparency and justice.

Natural vs. Pharma: The Thyroid Medicine Debate So what that means is if your thyroid's not working, you can take this thyroid medication that's natural, it's derived from pigs that are bioidentical to humans, and it will put all those hormones, all five of them into your body, just like if your body was making them naturally. And there's no problem, right? The alternative... is that you can go and you can get this big pharma poison. The big pharma poison, what's it called there? You got two options. You got levothyroxine or synthroid. And again, they're just T4. People who know only T4, that's all they are. Right. So you can use the naturally derived from the pig thyroid and get all five of these, the four T's and the calcitonin. Or you can get the big pharma poison that only has T4 and hope that your body converts it to all the other stuff that you might need. Now, here's the problem. It doesn't work as well, frankly. From what I've seen and from what I've heard, and Mark, I mean, you know better than I do, it just doesn't work as well.

