Renz Vindicated AGAIN - Morens Pleads Guilty In Case About COVID Origins

Another day and another story that should have been titled Renz Was Right. Today David Morens pled guilty to charges related to covering up the lab origins of COVID. He colluded with EcoHealth Alliance and broke the law in a profound way. Of course we were responsible for sharing this info with the US Senate initially but the Republicans we shared it with buried the report and covered it up. Meanwhile there is no indication that EcoHealth Alliance is facing criminal charges, nor is there any indication that a proper RICO case will be filed. AND - we continue to produce more mRNA garbage... how about that swamp draining?

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