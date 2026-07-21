Radioactive Flour? Why Is the FDA Trying to Poison Us?

As part of the continued war on MAHA the swamp is now entertaining a petition to irradiate our flour with enough ionizing radiation to instantly kill a person. The amount of radiation the FDA is considering is unsafe on a profound level but I’m sure someone is going to try and tell me the war on MAHA isn’t real. Meanwhile - as if Flock cameras spying on us aren’t bad enough - we have Cape Coral, FLORIDA considering using AI powered cameras on dump trucks to find new and creative reasons to fine homeowners. Our founding father had a revolution over taxation without representation and a tea tax - how much more will we take before people wake up to the fact that our entire government is corrupt and hates us?

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