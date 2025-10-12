Qatar in Idaho?!? Palantir and Election Issues Exposed!

From a Qatari military base popping up in Idaho to Palantir’s creepy AI takeover of our government, to hard evidence of election fraud in Maricopa County, and even a bizarre state-funded “boofing” program in Maine, yeah, you heard that right, this show is about exposing the power grabs and fighting for your freedom.

First off, what in the world are we doing letting Qatar set up a military base in Idaho? I mean, come on! This isn’t some backwater deal, it’s a direct threat to U.S. sovereignty. We’re talking about training Qatari pilots to fly our F-15s, right here on American soil. Why not train them in Qatar? This country has ties to radical Islamic terror, and let’s not forget, Netanyahu funneled a billion bucks through Qatar to fund Hamas. I support Israel, but funding terrorists to kill Jewish people? That’s insanity. This base raises red flags about national security, and no MAGA supporter worth their salt would back this.

Then we’ve got Palantir, and let me tell you, this one’s got my blood boiling. Their AI, originally built for military use, is worming its way into controlling every corner of our government. This isn’t just some tech upgrade, it’s a centralized power grab that stomps all over your privacy. Federal agencies are lapping it up, and it’s no secret that folks like J.D. Vance are cozying up to Palantir’s crew. Even Trump’s pushing this, and I love the guy, but this AI takeover is a hard no. It’s a surveillance state on steroids, and I’m calling it out for what it is: a dangerous step toward total control.

Now, the meat of the episode: election integrity, or the lack thereof. Jovan Pulitzer, a guy who’s taken more hits than a punching bag for fighting this fight, drops bombshell after bombshell about the 2020 Maricopa County audit, the first full forensic audit in U.S. history, covering over 2 million ballots. This wasn’t some half-baked recount like the 2000 Florida hanging chad fiasco; this was a deep dive that exposed a rigged system. Out of 1,675 ballot boxes, only 52 were properly sealed as required by law. The rest? A total mess, ballots stuffed in, header cards buried, clear signs of tampering. Jovan’s team took over 20 million high-res forensic images and generated 208 million proof files, running 2 trillion computations to prove malfeasance. They found fake ballots, missing chain-of-custody signatures, and a deliberate Sharpie scam that caused 130,000 Election Day ballots to bleed through, creating 2.1 million extra votes that confused the machines and sent ballots to “adjudication” in a secret building. The kicker? Those 52 sealed boxes, hand-picked by Katie Hobbs and the county, were flawless, no errors, no bleed-throughs, clearly planted to fool any surface-level audit. Jovan’s evidence shows they replaced 100% of Election Day ballots to rig the outcome, and the GOP knew it but filed 71 lawsuits at the last minute for show, letting evidence get destroyed. This is federal racketeering, folks, and Jovan’s bleeding millions to keep this evidence alive at GiveSendGo.com/SaveTheEvidence2020. We need your help to stop the system from waiting him out.

And then there’s this “boofing” program in Maine, yep, it’s as weird as it sounds. State-funded, it’s tied to harm reduction but reeks of the kind of absurd, corrupt nonsense we’re fighting against. We didn’t dive deep into it today (tune in for the full scoop), but it’s another example of government gone wild, wasting your tax dollars on programs that don’t pass the smell test.

The deep state’s playing chess while we’re stuck in checkers, and the DOJ, led by folks like Pam Bondi, isn’t lifting a finger. I’m calling it like I see it: Bondi’s dirty, sailing through confirmation while real patriots like Jovan get crushed. Trump’s surrounded by snakes, Susie Wiles, Christina Bobb, you name it, and it’s killing us. The midterms are coming, and they’re gearing up to steal again, inflating Kamala’s 2024 vote count from 68 million to 75 million to make Biden’s 81 million look legit. We’ve got to fight back, support Jovan’s work, and demand a DOJ that prosecutes this fraud. This is about reclaiming our country, and we’re not backing down.

