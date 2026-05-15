Paul Renner - Keeping Florida Great!

Tonight Florida Paul Renner joins us. Paul is running for governor in Florida and is joining us. DeSantis and the tremendous number of hardcore freedom fighters that live in Florida have done a good job of keeping the state free and now that is on the line. The establishment has its favorites and they are the favorites because they are willing to sell out. Paul Renner is not. I’m looking forward to finding out why and what makes him willing to fight the freedom fight.

Vote for Paul Renner in Florida:

https://voterenner.com/

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