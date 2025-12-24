Parental Rights & The Epstein Debacle Continues

This episode cuts straight to the heart of why so many Americans are furious right now. The Epstein files rollout has been an absolute disaster, and it did not happen by accident. When the dust settles, one thing is clear. Susie Wiles and Pam Bondi managed to turn what should have been accountability into a political landmine that makes President Trump look weak, evasive, and disconnected from the base that put him where he is.

Think about the chain of events. Wiles is Trump’s top advisor. If there was ever a decision to pretend the files did not exist, to slow walk them, or to hide behind redactions, it almost certainly came from inside his own circle. Bondi then made it worse by refusing to prosecute the people who actually mattered. That vacuum forced Congress to step in under the banner of equal justice, dumping everything publicly, including discredited garbage that had already been investigated and debunked. Bondi had no issue releasing that noise while continuing to shield real criminals from exposure. If your goal was to undermine MAGA and sabotage Trump from within, you could not have scripted it better.

I was joined by Bob Frantz of Strictly Speaking Unfiltered, and we dug into how this pattern keeps repeating. The people closest to power keep protecting themselves while selling out the movement. The result is predictable. Trust collapses, accountability vanishes, and the base is told to wait quietly while nothing happens.

There was one genuinely important bright spot. A federal court finally drew a line and affirmed that parents have rights. In a major ruling, a judge told California that the state cannot cut parents out of life altering decisions involving their own children under the trans ideology framework. That decision has massive implications, not just for California, but nationally. It reasserts a basic truth that should never have been controversial in the first place. Parents are not optional participants in their children’s lives.

The through line in all of this is simple. When institutions abandon truth and accountability, they lose legitimacy. Whether it is the DOJ, political advisors, or bureaucrats hiding behind process, the damage is real and growing. If this does not change, the consequences will be severe, politically and culturally.

