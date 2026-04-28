Own Nothing & Like It: Kill Switches In Vehicles & The Digital Control Grid

John Strand joins us tonight. John is a J6er that spent months in solitary confinement for a non-violent crime that the crooked DOJ wrongly claimed to be felony. He had no prior record but they threw the book at him while violent criminals around the country get off with little to no punishment. J6 was a scam and no one is being held accountable. Meanwhile, the digital control grid continues and so does the geoengineering scam. Our government only cares about the political elites and big money that keeps them in power. Things are not going well.

Follow John Strand at: https://www.johnstrand.com/

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