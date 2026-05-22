Never Give Up - Fighting For America First In The Primaries With Don Brown

Elections matter but if the choice is between a Dem and a RINO is there really a choice? It’s hard to find a reason to be excited in the general election when all we have as a choice is evil and worse and people do not generally come out for the lesser of two evils. We will be seeing a lot of that this year but it is critical that we keep fighting. One of the best fighters out there is a friend of mine - Don Brown. Don fought hard in the primaries in NC but the RINOs won again. He’s a great attorney who was a fellow COVID warrior and we will be talking tonight about primaries, corruption, and I’m very interested to hear a bit about the drama related to the Murdaugh murder case in NC. Don’t miss tonight’s show!

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