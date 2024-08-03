With the mRNA Bird Flu shots coming soon, the debate about mRNA vaccines will continue. With that, I’d suggest to you that the picture above is an oxymoron under current law. Why do I say this? Well, because mRNA products are gene therapies under current law and vaccines are likely distinct from gene therapy products unless those gene therapy products prevent the spread of illness (which the COVID vaccines do not do). Let me explain in a generally oversimplified way.

Under current law a vaccine is defined in several ways. First 26 USCS § 4132 defines a vaccine as “The term “vaccine” means any substance designed to be administered to a human being for the prevention of 1 or more diseases.” This vague definition is really the only legally binding explanation in the law or CFR for what a vaccine is - a point bolstered in Dean v. Sec'y of HHS, 2018 U.S. Claims LEXIS 767 where the court noted that, “Complicating the issue at hand is that the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program does not define the terms administration, received, or vaccine.” Beyond this the only real recognition for what a vaccine is comes from Health Freedom Def. Fund, Inc. v. Carvalho, 2024 U.S. App. LEXIS 13910 where the court stated:

This all means that, at this point, a vaccine, under federal law, is something administered to prevent the spread of illness.

Okay - now let’s move on to gene therapy products. The most current and closely related definition of a gene therapy product under current law can be found at 21 USCS § 360ff-1 where the following definition is given:

(c) Definitions. For purposes of this section— (1) the term “genetically targeted drug” means a drug that— (A) is the subject of an application under section 505(b)(1) of this Act [21 USCS § 355(b)(1)] or section 351(a) of the Public Health Service Act [42 USCS § 262(a)] for the treatment of a rare disease or condition (as such term is defined in section 526 [21 USCS § 360bb]) that is serious or life-threatening; (B) may result in the modulation (including suppression, up-regulation, or activation) of the function of a gene or its associated gene product; and (C) incorporates or utilizes a genetically targeted technology;

Further explanation of what a gene therapy product can be found by looking at the Guidance for Industry; Gene Therapy Clinical Trials – Observing Subjects for Delayed Adverse Events document (find a copy here). While this document is not legally binding, it provides an overview of the FDA’s view of what a gene therapy is. It states that:

Relevant here is the discussion of “persistent biological activity of the genetic material or other components of the products used to carry the genetic material.” This statement is reflective of Part B above where it talks about the modulation of the gene or its associated gene product.

The mRNA vaccines insert a modified piece of RNA. RNA is produced from DNA and is artificially placed into a cell through the “products used to carry the genetic material” - the lipid nano particles (LNPs). Note that the result of these chemicals persisting in your body may will be “unregulated cell growth and malignant transformation [cancer], autoimmune-like reaction to self antigens, and unpredictable adverse events.”

Gene therapy products, using the plain definition of the words would include products that insert genetic material into your body for a therapeutic purpose. That is precisely what mRNA jabs do.

So where does that leave us. In the case of the COVID jabs, these apparent gene therapy products were never actually even tested for their ability to prevent the spread of illness https://www.fox2detroit.com/video/1129402. This (according to current law) arguably means that the mRNA COVID jabs are NOT a vaccine and the definitions of gene therapy products seem to be far more fitting. In the case of the currently being manufactured bird flu mRNA gene therapy products, it seems we will have to see if there are any studies as to their ability to prevent the spread (and whether any of those studies are legitimate as opposed to many of the fraudulent studies the FDA typically relies on).

Ultimately, these poisons will come out. It is likely the feds will try and mandate them. We will fight them in the courts and whether the corrupt HHS is successful in pushing those mandates will depend largely on whether or not there is legitimate evidence that they stop the spread. Let’s pray our courts are less gullible this time around.

