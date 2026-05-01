MRNA Is Bad, Antidepressants Are Bad, Some Librarians Are Bad, But The SCOTUS Was Good Today

Today Senator Ron Johnson dropped a report showing that the dangers of the mRNA poisons were hid from the public. Imagine that - the crooked government hid the truth from the American people and promoted poisons that killed our children so they could gain favor from lobbyists. And yet, Trump has selected another pro-vax monster to lead the CDC… not okay. The pharma reign of terror doesn’t stop with mRNA though - SSRIs have long been known to be a plague on our health but they make a lot of money for big pharma so no one talks about it - except us… tonight. And do you know what else is bad - librarians. No seriously, not all of them but we have an exceptionally bad one to talk about tonight and also a very good ruling from the SCOTUS. Lots to hear tonight - don’t forget to share share share this show!

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