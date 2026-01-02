There are moments in history when the facts on the table demand something more than silence. Minnesota is in the middle of one of those moments right now. A popular Democrat legislator, Melissa Hortman, and her husband Mark were murdered in their home just five days after she became the only Democrat to join Republicans in voting to end state funded healthcare coverage for undocumented immigrants. This matters because Minnesota has been drowning in Somali linked welfare and healthcare fraud for years. The Feeding Our Future scandal alone involved more than $250 million in federal child nutrition funds siphoned through fake nonprofits and shell companies during COVID relief programs, and broader fraud in Minnesota social services has been estimated to exceed one billion dollars in total losses according to federal indictments, DHS oversight reports, and public court filings.

Share Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Governor Tim Walz has been at the helm throughout this period. His administration appointed the agencies that oversaw these programs, and oversight failures under DHS triggered federal investigations, congressional scrutiny, and public outrage. Yet when Melissa Hortman crossed party lines to vote against further taxpayer funded benefits for undocumented beneficiaries, she became politically vulnerable in a state where Somali voting blocs and financially tied networks hold increasing political value. Five days later she was dead.