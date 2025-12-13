Midterms Are Looking Scary - Is Anybody Paying Attention?

The midterms are coming, and it is not looking good. Miami just elected its first Democrat mayor in roughly 30 years on tiny turnout, and a lot of Republicans still refuse to acknowledge reality. The midterms are on track to be a disaster, and it is not because the left is brilliant. It is because of GOP sellouts and the crooks Donald Trump continues to allow around him. The Senate does nothing. The House talks a big game and delivers almost nothing. Trump’s own staff, particularly the DOJ leadership under Pam Bondi and the consultants who protect her, are undermining cases and refusing to bring others. If MAGA does not wake up and help Trump clean house, we are going to hand Democrats a strong majority in 2026 and give them a clear path to impeach him the moment they can count the votes.

Miami: A Warning Shot, Not A One Off

Start with Miami. For the first time in about three decades, the city elects a Democrat mayor, in deep red Florida, with turnout in the low tens of thousands. That is not a blue wave. That is a red base that stayed home.

The consultant class is busy offering excuses. Off year election. Low information voters. Local issues. Anything except the obvious: the Republican base is disgusted. People are tired of watching a party that runs on draining the swamp, then fills the administration with career swamp creatures who protect the very institutions that abused them.

When voters see:

No meaningful accountability for NGOs involved in illegal immigrant schemes

No serious effort to prosecute the powerful connected to Epstein

No movement on election fraud or the weaponization of federal agencies

They do what Miami just showed. They stay home. That is not laziness. It is a rational response to a political class that refuses to act.

A DOJ That Pretends To Fight The Swamp While Protecting It

Much of this anger comes down to one problem: our own side’s Justice Department.

We watched the cases against James Comey and Letitia James implode, not because there was no misconduct to investigate, but because of how the cases were structured, staffed, and quietly sabotaged. Bondi’s DOJ used a prosecutor whose authority was questionable from the beginning. Then, according to public reporting, internal leaks and messaging from Trump world insiders painted the case as “marginal” and undercut their own team before they ever had a chance to land a punch.

Instead of a clear, tightly built prosecution, we got the political version of a self own.

This has become a pattern:

High profile announcements that look tough

Leaks and internal dissent that undermine their own prosecutors

Quiet procedural moves that give judges excuses to toss cases

This is not how you drain a swamp. This is how you give the swamp a talking point.

The Myth Of “White Supremacist Crime” And The Reality Of Violence

One of the more revealing pieces of this political landscape is how Democrats frame crime and extremism. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has claimed that roughly 80 percent of the most violent crimes in America are committed by white supremacists. That claim is not just wrong. It is mathematically absurd.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s own data, there were 25 extremist related murders in the United States in 2022, most of them tied to a small number of incidents. By contrast, FBI statistics show more than a million violent crimes in a typical year nationwide. Even if every single extremist murder were committed by white supremacists, they would still represent a tiny fraction of total violent crime.

So when Crockett and others insist that nearly all serious crime traces back to white supremacy, they are not describing reality. They are describing a narrative that justifies censorship, surveillance, and further weaponization of federal power against political opponents.

Real ID, Digital Control, And A Party That Forgot Its Own Platform

While this circus plays out, Republicans in Washington are posting angry threads about Real ID, Obamacare, and digital control, then doing almost nothing about any of it.

The Real ID Act has already turned state driver’s licenses into a de facto national ID system, tying access to travel and federal facilities to a centrally defined standard. Anyone who has been through airport screening recently already lives in this system. Yet where is the serious legislative response from the GOP majority in the Senate That is not a rhetorical question. There is none.

The same pattern repeats everywhere:

They condemn weaponized bureaucracy, then vote for the same bloated budgets

They criticize surveillance, then allow national ID infrastructure to harden in place

They talk about “election integrity,” then refuse to confront the machinery that makes fraud scalable

Fulton County Accidentally Tells The Truth About The Machines

Look at Fulton County, Georgia. Local officials admitted that several electronic poll pads went missing. The vendor, KnowInk, was then able to remotely wipe those devices clean.

That should set off every alarm in the country. The machines were supposedly “air gapped” and not connected to external networks on Election Day. Yet the vendor could reach in and scrub them remotely. Video and reports circulating from Georgia litigation show county representatives acknowledging that KnowInk has remote access and wiped the lost units.

If a vendor can remotely wipe devices, then they can remotely access them. If they can access them, they can change configurations and data. That does not prove they did, but it blows up the talking point that these systems are isolated and untouchable.

This is exactly the kind of structural vulnerability people like Tina Peters have been screaming about, and instead of being treated as whistleblowers, they are sitting in prison cells.

The Culture War: Cracker Barrel, McDonald’s, And Corporate Masochism

The political decay is mirrored in our culture and our corporations.

Cracker Barrel decided to chase the same corporate virtue signal path that destroyed Bud Light’s brand and walked itself into a “Bud Light moment,” with analysts openly documenting traffic declines and slashed guidance after the company leaned into a new image its core customers never asked for.

McDonald’s ran an AI generated Christmas ad that was so bleak and off key that it had to be pulled after a public backlash. Media outlets reported that the spot, which portrayed Christmas as the “worst time of the year,” sparked enough outrage that the company quietly withdrew it.

These are not isolated marketing blunders. They are evidence that our institutions are being guided by algorithms, consultants, and cultural priorities completely detached from normal people.

The War On Testosterone And The Chemical Assault On Men

On top of political manipulation and cultural collapse, there is a literal chemical assault on basic human biology.

Atrazine, one of the most widely used herbicides in the United States, has been shown in animal studies to disrupt hormones so severely that male frogs exposed to it developed female characteristics and, in some cases, functional female reproductive organs.

Add to that a steady stream of estrogenic compounds from birth control pills and other pharmaceuticals that pass through wastewater treatment and end up back in rivers and drinking water. Researchers have documented persistent endocrine disrupting chemicals in treated effluent and surface water that can alter fish reproduction and raise concerns about long term human exposure.

None of this is conspiracy theory. It is published science. Yet how often do you see Republicans treating it as a serious policy issue instead, it is mostly ignored, while men watch their testosterone levels drop and their health deteriorate.

Ilhan Omar, Immigration Fraud Allegations, And One Of The Few Bright Spots

There are a few exceptions inside the system. Tom Homan is one. Reports now indicate that he has been authorized to review Representative Ilhan Omar’s immigration file in light of long running allegations that she entered into a sham marriage with a relative to facilitate immigration.

To be clear, those allegations remain contested. Omar has denied them. But it should not take years of public pressure for someone in authority to verify basic facts in a file that should have been reviewed at the outset.

When federal authorities drag their feet on clear questions of potential fraud by powerful officials, it sends the message that the law is for little people, not for those with the right party label.

The Impeachment Trap

Put all of this together and you can see the trap being built.

A frustrated base that is tired of being lied to and refuses to turn out

A GOP leadership class that prefers press releases to prosecutions

A Justice Department that stages show pieces while protecting the real power players

A consultant circle around Trump that treats MAGA voters as a brand, not a movement

Now layer on a midterm strategy reportedly centered on making the entire election a referendum on Donald Trump himself, at a time when the ground game is weak and the base is angry. If that strategy produces a Democrat wave, the same consultants will turn around and say, “The country has rejected MAGA. Time to go back to the Bush era.”

And with a fresh Democrat majority in place, impeachment becomes not a question of “if,” but “how fast.”

What Has To Happen Next

This is not a call to abandon Trump. It is a call for MAGA to finally tell him the truth.

He hired the swamp to run his Justice Department and his political operation

They are not protecting him; they are protecting themselves and the system

Unless he fires the people who are undermining him, the midterms will be a referendum on their failure, not his promise

MAGA has to stop pretending that every appointment, every consultant, and every insider in his orbit is a genius playing “five dimensional chess.” Many of them are simply playing the same old game, for the same old interests, and they are counting on you to keep quiet.

The movement must:

Demand real prosecutions of powerful abusers, not just street level criminals

Insist on serious election integrity reforms and transparent audits at the state level

Support candidates who actually act, not only talk, on border security, digital control, and medical freedom

Speak plainly about the failures in our own camp, even when it is uncomfortable or costs access

If that does not happen, we are sleepwalking into a midterm disaster, a Democrat majority, and a long campaign to declare MAGA dead and bury any hope of restoring this republic.

A Final Word

The good news is that the American people are not stupid. They can see Miami. They can see Fulton County. They can read the crime statistics and the scientific studies. They can tell when they are being patronized by politicians, media, and corporations that hold them in contempt.

The question is whether our movement will respect them enough to tell the truth about what is happening on our own side and fight accordingly.

Pray for this country. Pray for discernment for Donald Trump and for the people around him. And if you want someone willing to say publicly what many will only whisper in private, support the work at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw.

