Midterms Are Coming - Time to Pray & More On the Glyphosate Disaster

Today’s show was one of those conversations that I wish we did not have to have, but we do.

Another major signal came out of Texas, and it is not a good one. If you are paying attention to the political landscape heading into the midterms, you can feel it. The GOP is in a very bad position, and it is getting worse. The base fought, donated, knocked doors, voted, and demanded that the swamp be drained. Instead of accountability, we are getting excuses. Instead of consequences, we are getting press releases.

Even the United Kingdom is arresting Epstein related predators while we continue to dance around the issue. Think about that for a moment. The same political class that promised transparency now tells you to move along and trust the process. That is not leadership. That is political malpractice.

If you want a case study in how MAHA and MAGA are being undermined, look no further than the glyphosate executive order. I walked through this carefully. This is not about technical immunity in a narrow legal sense. It is about effective immunity. It is about using executive authority and Department of Justice positioning to shut down meaningful accountability for companies that have been found liable in court. You can argue about the wording. You cannot argue about the impact.

When an administration signals that it will aggressively defend manufacturers and reinterpret liability protections as broadly as possible, that is functionally immunity. It protects corporate interests while ordinary Americans deal with the health consequences. That is not what the base voted for.

This is why I have been saying that the Wiles and Bondi wing of the administration is a serious problem. Many of the people influencing policy have prior ties to lobbying interests. When policy consistently benefits the same corporate players that fund the political class, voters notice. If the President does not course correct and lead us back to actual MAGA and actual MAHA, the midterms will not just be difficult. They will be devastating. And if that happens, the country will pay the price.

We are at a crossroads. Accountability either returns, or the movement fractures. The choice is not theoretical anymore. It is right in front of us.

