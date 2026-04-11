Midterms & the MAGA Civil War?

MAGA is now in a full civil war. I believe it was by design. The GOP never wanted MAGA and hates Trump. They needed to divide us to conquer and it is working. Trump going after some of the biggest influencers out there - people that fought hard for him in previous elections, may have been the final straw. Honestly, I am a principle first guy and so are many in MAGA. That means that there are going to be times I disagree with anyone and Trump is no different. As a politician, that needs people supporting his party in midterms - I simply do not understand Trump’s thinking here. Regardless of what any of these guys are saying, he’s the elected official and they ARE GOP. How is this attack going to benefit anyone in midterms? It isn’t and that is a problem for us all because when the Dems win no one will be happy.

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