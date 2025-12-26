Merry Christmas! Christmas & MAHA Updates With Robert Scott Bell

This Christmas Eve episode is all about hope. In a world filled with corruption, uncertainty, and political chaos, Christmas stands apart as a reminder that light still breaks through darkness. Beyond the birth of Christ, which is the single greatest moment in human history regardless of calendar debate, one of my favorite Christmas stories is the World War One Christmas truce. Enemy soldiers, exhausted and human, set down their weapons, sang carols, and found peace for a moment no politician could have negotiated. It is a picture of what Christmas means at its core: hope, redemption, and the reminder that even in war, humanity can choose grace.

We also welcomed my friend Robert Scott Bell, host of The Robert Scott Bell Show (@askrsb). We talked MAHA updates, medicine, health, and the battles ahead. If the state of the country feels heavy, this conversation is a reminder that the fight continues, and that hope is not weakness. Hope is fuel.

Christmas is not about pretending everything is fine. It is about believing that goodness has already defeated darkness, and that our job is to live like we know that is true. Our savior was born in humility and changed the world without armies, elections, or institutions. That is why Christmas matters. It reminds us that miracles begin quietly, often in places where no one is paying attention.

Merry Christmas, and may this season fill you with peace, courage, and the kind of hope that moves mountains.

