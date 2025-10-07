Medical Kidnapping - The Ultimate Betrayal by a corrupt Government

Today we’re diving headfirst into a battle that should have every parent in America on high alert: medical kidnapping. This is one of the most gut-wrenching, egregious attacks on our freedoms, and it’s happening right now, even in the reddest state in the union, Oklahoma. If you think we’ve won the fight for liberty, think again. The war for medical freedom, parental rights, and the soul of our nation is raging.

Picture this: you’re a parent, doing everything you can to protect your kid. They’re sick, maybe it’s cancer, maybe it’s something else, and you decide to explore treatments that don’t align with Big Pharma’s playbook. Maybe you’re looking at natural remedies, maybe you’re questioning the chemo that’s got a lousy 20% absolute risk reduction while poisoning your child’s body. Next thing you know, Child Protective Services (CPS) swoops in, calls you a neglectful parent, and takes your kid. They force them into treatments you don’t want, chemo, radiation, or, in places like California, even trans drugs and surgeries, all under the guise of “medical necessity.” This isn’t just wrong; it’s pure evil. It’s medical kidnapping, and it’s tearing families apart across the country.

I’m shining a spotlight on a heartbreaking case in Oklahoma, where a brave mom and her son, battling leukemia, chose a natural treatment path after chemo failed them. The kid was doing great, mowing the lawn, full of life, until CPS showed up, lied through their teeth, and dragged him to a hospital to pump him full of toxic drugs that are wrecking his health. This isn’t about care; it’s about control and cash. CPS and hospitals are raking in thousands per chemo dose, with SoonerCare footing the bill the moment a kid becomes a ward of the state. It’s a legalized racket, and it’s happening in the heart of Trump country.

I’m joined by two warriors in this fight: Charity Linch, the most honest Republican leader in America (don’t argue with me, Charity, you know it’s true), and Senator Shane Jett, a Freedom Caucus hero who’s ready to take this to the legislature. We’re talking about the corruption in CPS, the lies of Big Pharma, and how they’re weaponizing fake science to steal our kids. Shane breaks down the perverse financial incentives, hospitals and CPS get paid per kid they control, and they’ll stretch it out as long as the money flows. Charity’s rallying the Oklahoma patriots, who are fed up and organizing like never before. We also need to shout out to the hero’s working to help this family, Daniel McClure, the attorney fighting for this family pro bono, and Roberta Lewis, a mama bear who’s been through this nightmare and is now running for office to fix it.

We’re not just venting here; we’re planning a counterattack. Shane’s ready to push legislation to protect parental rights and maybe even force real informed consent, which could shake Big Pharma to its core. Imagine a law that makes doctors tell you the absolute risk reduction of a drug, not just some slick “75% more effective” marketing nonsense. We’re talking about changing the game, and Oklahoma’s patriots are ready to lead the charge.

This episode is a wake-up call. If the state can kidnap your kid for choosing a treatment they don’t like, we’re not free. It’s time to stand up, get loud, and fight back. Join the Freedom Brigades at FreedomBrigades.com, support my legal team at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw to help us fight this, and head to TomRenz.com for more ways to get involved. We’re swinging the axe of truth hard today, and we’re not stopping until this tyranny is dead. Share this episode, and let’s take our country back!

