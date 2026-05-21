Massie Falls, MAHA is Dying, Long Live the Technocracy

Over the past 6 and a half years I’ve changed. I was a lifelong Limbaugh conservative and thought I knew what was happening. Then COVID hit, I did what I did and began to learn things. I didn’t learn things because I read random internet or social media rumors, I learned things because I dug further and deeper than anyone. I found out COVID was a lie; I learned that our government was corrupt; and, unfortunately, I saw how evil the people pulling the strings really are.



At this point, I’m rarely surprised and generally too jaded to feel disgust, but tonight is an exception. Tonight we saw the President, at the direction of his handlers, spend $30 million dollars in a primary to unseat a guy that embodied the MAGA movement we all fought for - a movement that got Trump back into office. This while we continue to make move after move attacking the MAHA movement that was the other half of the reason he’s in office.



Republicans have never been sheep but we are acting like them. We are acting like Democrats. Not all of us but too many of us. The good news is that many of us will never do that. The bad news is that while we are divided the Democrats win. I’m not moving from my principles - it’s time that those that continually sellout and make excuses do or we will lose big in the midterms and Trump will have to see if the Dems play as nice with him as he has with them. I’m NOT voting for anyone that has not taken active steps to drain this swamp.

Join the fight at TheGeoFight.com.

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