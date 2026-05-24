Mama Bears, MAHA & Ebola

This show was about the war on health, fertility, and common sense. The absolute insanity we are seeing in our skies with geoengineering and the broader agenda to normalize poison in every aspect of modern life is impossible to ignore. Americans were told after COVID that things were going “back to normal,” but they shifted the entire culture during that period. Now people are far more willing to accept government control, experimental medicine, and endless pharmaceutical intervention without asking questions. Meanwhile, the mRNA platform continues to fail in every measurable way while causing devastating health consequences, especially for children and young adults.

One of the most important conversations was with holistic fertility expert Brigida from ExpectingFitness.com. We talked about how fertility is collapsing, how both men and women are being chemically attacked through food, medications, environmental toxins, vaccines, and lifestyle destruction, and how there are natural ways to improve fertility and pregnancy outcomes. She explained how many couples can dramatically improve their chances of conceiving through detoxing, nutrition, exercise, circadian health, and reducing unnecessary medications. We also discussed the dangers of overmedicalizing childbirth, the importance of delayed cord clamping, the problems with synthetic vitamin K injections for newborns, and how modern medicine has turned one of the most natural human experiences into a pharmaceutical industry pipeline. It was a fascinating discussion that every parent or future parent should hear.

We also dug into the latest fear campaign surrounding Ebola and the nonstop push for more mRNA products. Robert Redfield is back out warning about another potential “pandemic” while Moderna was already developing an mRNA Ebola vaccine before the latest outbreak even became headline news. Sound familiar? Then we looked at Lyme disease, genetically engineered ticks, Bill Gates’ involvement in biotech projects, and the endless cycle where pharmaceutical companies help create the crisis and then profit from selling the so called solution. The pattern is impossible to ignore once you see it. The answer is not more fear, more injections, and more government control. The answer is getting back to real health, real food, strong families, and independent thinking.

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