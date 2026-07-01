MAHA Loses Glyphosate Wins @SCOTUS & Nanotech in the COVID Shots?

The Trump administration’s support for legal protections surrounding glyphosate and the Supreme Court’s decision preventing states from imposing additional warning requirements on glyphosate products are a profound betrayal of MAHA. While the Court may have correctly interpreted federal law, the deeper issue is the corruption and regulatory capture inside agencies like the EPA. Americans have been shown evidence for decades that glyphosate is linked to cancer, yet the people responsible continue to enjoy protection while ordinary families are left to deal with devastating illnesses, financial ruin, and the loss of loved ones. We voted to drain the swamp, not to watch the swamp protect Big Chemical once again.

The American people deserve transparency, honest science, and a government that serves its citizens rather than the industries and special interests that continue to profit at their expense.

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