MAHA Fighting Back: Taking a Stand Against Medical Kidnapping & For Informed Consent

Today I’m joined by the great Senator Shane Jett from Oklahoma, a true warrior standing tall against the medical mafia. We’re teaming up on game-changing bills to slam the door on medical kidnapping and force real informed consent, stuff I plan to rocket to every state nationwide. Oklahoma’s lighting the fuse, America!

Medical kidnapping is exploding, thanks to commies like Gavin Newsom in California who just greenlit a bill making it easier for child traffickers to snatch kids under “medical necessity” pretenses. As reported by the California Family Council, this AB 665 law lets any “counselor” yank minors into state care without parental notice if they claim gender confusion or whatever, pure evil facilitating abuse and trafficking networks exposed in reports from the U.S. State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report. And get this: it’s always built on lies from Big Pharma pushing poison like chemo or trans surgeries that don’t heal jack squat. Cutting off healthy body parts ain’t healthcare, folks, studies from the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine show regret rates soaring and zero long-term mental health benefits.

Shane and I dove deep into the Mooney family horror in Oklahoma: A 17-year-old autistic boy beats leukemia symptoms mowing the lawn after mom switches to naturopathy when chemo fails. DHS kidnaps him on bogus neglect claims, poisons him back into the hospital, and now he’s fighting for life. CPS lied in court, per family accounts backed by local advocacy from Moms for Liberty. Why? Fiscal incentives, DHS gets federal reimbursements per kid per day under Title IV-E of the Social Security Act, raking in billions annually as audited by the HHS Office of Inspector General. Hospitals bill taxpayers via SoonerCare, prolonging stays for cash, just like Shane’s constituent Roberta Lewis, where they tormented her son in a psych ward exactly 14 days, the insurance payout limit.

The root? No informed consent in America. You think you get it? Nope. Federal law like 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-26 mandates vaccine info sheets, but they’re pharma-fluffed garbage ignoring risks because CDC skips studies, no data, no disclosure, as whistleblowers testified to Congress. For drugs? Zilch statutory requirement beyond ethics codes. Nuremberg Code demands voluntary consent without coercion, but we ditched it post-WWII for “experiments only,” per HHS regs. During COVID, they manipulated stats: Unvaxxed until 14 days post-jab, hiding deaths, per Medicare data leaks.

We’re fixing it with two bills I’m drafting pro bono. First, the Parental Medical Rights Protection Act: Blocks DHS removals for “medical neglect” without clear, convincing proof of imminent death risk, balancing treatment benefits vs. harms. Parents get discovery, experts, and alternative care rights, no more sealed courts hiding DHS dirt.

Second, Medical Transparency Act: Mandates full side effect disclosure from manufacturers and hospitals, tracked via EMRs (Obamacare’s gift). Hide risks? Get sued. Enforcement ties to real science, not bought consensus.

Shane, Freedom Caucus chair, says pushback comes from pharma-owned RINOs – hospital associations lobby hard, per OpenSecrets.org campaign finance data showing millions to OK legislators. But grassroots like Moms for Liberty and Freedom Brigades will crush ‘em. This resonates cross-party: No mom wants state overriding God-given parental rights, as affirmed in Supreme Court rulings like Troxel v. Granville.

Oklahoma files by December, session February, call your reps, demand co-sponsorship! I’m offering free help to any state via TomRenz.com. Support us at givesendgo.com/renzlaw – we’re fighting unpaid.

Stock up on Global Healing Men’s Hormone Support (war on testosterone is real) and Dulce Sweetener – all-natural, no cancer junk.

Shane, hats off for bucking the lobbyists. Oklahoma leads, nation follows. MAHA means choice, not chains. Catch replays, swing that axe at tyranny!

Dulsa Sweentener

🍰 HAPPY NATIONAL DESSERT DAY! 🍰

👉 https://dulsalife.com/?bg_ref=rxUtFRcgyI

| CODE: RENZ for 5% OFF

Today’s the day to treat yourself — without the sugar crash! 🎉

Celebrate National Dessert Day with DULSA, the clean sweetener that lets you indulge guilt-free.

💫 0 Sugar | 0 Calories | 100% Natural

🍯 Made with Yacon Root + Allulose + Monk Fruit

🦠 Boosts gut health (90% probiotic potency!)

🩸 Supports balanced blood sugar

🔥 Helps reduce inflammation

🍪 Bake your favorites

🍓 Sweeten your toppings

☕ Stir into coffee or cocoa

Your desserts deserve better — and so do you.

Skip the sugar, keep the sweetness. 💖

Support Renz Law