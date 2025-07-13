Photo from a New York Post story on Maxwell being in prison - the question we need to ask is why she is in prison (shown here) if there was no crime.

As proud supporters of the Make America Great Again movement, we have always stood for law, order, and the protection of the innocent. We believe in holding the powerful accountable - no matter their wealth, connections, or status. That is why the ongoing cover-up and obfuscation surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein child trafficking ring is not just a political issue - it is a moral imperative.

The facts about Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal enterprise are not up for debate. Court records, federal indictments, and public statements from law enforcement and even members of the Trump administration have all confirmed the existence of a vast, international child sex trafficking ring orchestrated by Epstein and his associates. Any attempt to downplay or whitewash these crimes is an insult to the victims and a betrayal of American justice.

Here are ten inarguable instances proving Epstein’s trafficking ring was real:

- Federal Indictment for Sex Trafficking (2019): Epstein was arrested and federally charged in New York for sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. The indictment detailed “dozens” of underage girls brought into Epstein’s mansions for sexual encounters.

- Thousands of Court Documents Released: Over the past several years, thousands of pages of court records have been unsealed, detailing Epstein’s sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls, and naming more than 150 people in contact with him.

- Ghislaine Maxwell Conviction: Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking girls for Epstein, confirming the existence and scale of the operation.

- Testimony from Palm Beach Police: A Florida detective testified that at least 30 women spoke about being recruited at Epstein’s mansion, many paid to bring their friends—classic trafficking patterns.

- Victim Lawsuits and Settlements: Virginia Giuffre and other victims filed civil suits alleging sexual abuse and trafficking by Epstein and Maxwell, leading to settlements and further public disclosures.

- Evidence Seized by FBI: During Epstein’s 2019 arrest, FBI agents found “hundreds -and perhaps thousands - of sexually suggestive photographs of fully, or partially, nude females,” including confirmed underage girls, in his New York townhouse.

- Prosecutors’ Public Statements: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York publicly stated that Epstein operated an underage sex-trafficking ring based in Manhattan and Palm Beach, exploiting “dozens” of vulnerable girls as young as 14.

- Maxwell Trial Testimony: Court testimony and released documents from the Maxwell trial corroborated the recruitment, grooming, and trafficking of minors for Epstein AND his associates.

- Florida Prosecutors Knew for Years: Newly released transcripts reveal that Florida prosecutors were aware Epstein had raped teenage girls as young as 14 at his Palm Beach mansion, years before his sweetheart plea deal.

- DOJ and FBI Acknowledgment of Victims: Even as recent memos attempt to downplay the existence of a “client list,” the Department of Justice and FBI have acknowledged the vast scope of Epstein’s victimization, with hundreds of unique victims identified.

Core to MAGA is the idea that no one is above the law. Our movement is built on the promise of draining the swamp and restoring integrity to America’s institutions. That promise rings hollow if we allow the most heinous crimes - child trafficking and abuse - to go unpunished simply because the perpetrators are rich, powerful, or politically connected.

President Trump campaigned on a pledge to release the Epstein files and bring accountability to those involved in this criminal network. Many of us applauded that promise and expected transparency and justice. However, recent developments have been disappointing:

- The Trump administration’s Justice Department concluding that there was no “client list” and no further charges would be filed, contradicted years of hope that justice would be done and promises of disclosure.

- Attorney General Pam Bondi previously claimed to have a “list of Epstein’s clients” on her desk, only to later claim she was referring to the case file in general. She also talked about the “truckload” of Epstein data she was getting from the SDNY FBI office.

- Despite repeated assurances, the much-anticipated “Epstein Files” released to the public have contained little new information, leaving many questions unanswered and all of this was followed by a “nothing to see here” claim.

We love President Trump and the movement he inspired but our loyalty must be to principle, not personality. If we truly believe in justice and the protection of children, we cannot and will not accept a whitewashing of the Epstein scandal - no matter how politically uncomfortable it may be to pursue the truth.

Ultimately I believe that:

- The victims deserve justice. Hundreds of children were exploited, abused, and trafficked. Their stories cannot be erased or ignored for political convenience.

- The American people deserve transparency. We must know who participated in, enabled, or covered up these crimes—regardless of their status.

- Our movement’s integrity is on the line. MAGA cannot be a movement that excuses the powerful or hides the truth. We must demand accountability, even when it is difficult.

Ultimately we all need to call on President Trump to honor his word and the values of the MAGA movement. The truth about the Epstein trafficking ring must come out, and justice must be served. Anything less is a betrayal of the victims, the American people, and the very principles that Make America Great Again. I continue to support Trump on many issues - foreign policy, economic policy, the military, many social policies (not all) - but that does not mean I have to support everything he does and I do NOT support what he is doing with the Epstein cover up.

Children being trafficked matters. It doesn’t matter if it happened 10 years ago, 100 years ago, or yesterday. I started fighting for MAGA and speaking out to protect my children and if we won’t stand for children we are a movement without a soul. Time for a real MAGA gut check IMHO.

