Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Admin's avatar
Admin
11h

Exceptionally written. You have been a trusted voice for uncompromising integrity, and it shines through beautifully here. 100% agree, especially that most of MAGA's enthusiastic support for Trump is based on principle, not personality. I have been a red hot Trump supporter since 2016, but he lost me this week by crossing the line bigtime, joining the Dark Side on some issues:

1. Gaslighting MAGA: *are we still talking about Epstein?* Um, YES! We are! Just like we are still talking about stolen elections! Some things you can never tolerate, never forget, and never stop fighting.

2. Vilifying heroes: Pam Bondi's DOJ trying to lock Dr. Moore behind bards for 35 YEARS! was HORRIFIC, intolerable persecution of a hero who saved children from the toxic COVID jab. Appalling and inexcusable.

3. Vilifying heroes: Trump called Kash Patel and Dan Bongino "SELFISH" because they were squeamish about letting those who raped children on Epstein Island get away with it?!

This is NOT what MAGA stands for. This is NOT what America stands for.

Thanks again for your heartfelt post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jean's avatar
Jean
14h

Yes, they locked up the woman for twenty years for helping Epstein, who most certainly is running another child trafficking ring from another Island, they basically let Diddy off the hook, who was just as prolific in the trafficking of children. America has fallen to the Fallen One.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Renz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture