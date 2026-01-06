MAGA and MAHA Updates, & More Iran Strikes?

Today I opened with what I think is one of the biggest stories hiding in plain sight right now: the Somali fraud scandal. It is not just Minnesota, and it is not just about Tim Walz. The pattern is spreading across states, with Ohio standing out because it has the second largest Somali immigrant population in the country and a political establishment that seems allergic to accountability. The point is simple: fraud does not stay local when the incentives and the infrastructure are national.

We dug into what has been circulating online about the Somali UN ambassador and the network of suspicious health navigation and Medicaid related entities connected to Ohio, including allegations flagged by independent researchers and viral investigators. When you see claims that a connected healthcare entity shows up on an exclusion list tied to Medicare and Medicaid fraud, and then you connect that to political protection and bureaucratic placement, you start to understand how these schemes survive. People notice, and they are responding the way Americans always do when the official story collapses: they start making memes, they start mocking the absurdity, and they start asking why the people who are paid to prosecute corruption keep looking the other way. I also highlighted a painfully accurate satire line: Republicans will uncover the fraud, then do nothing about it except fundraise. The joke is funny because it is close enough to reality to sting.

From there, we hit a few fast moving national threads. I talked about Tucker Carlson questioning a popular narrative making the rounds, and then shifted into a legal issue that actually matters long term: the Johnson Amendment. That is the 1954 rule used to intimidate churches and nonprofits into silence by threatening their tax status if they speak too directly about politics. It is an obvious First Amendment problem, and it creates a fake distinction between “religious” and “political” speech that collapses the moment you test it against real life. A lawsuit pushing back on it is moving through the courts, and the notable development is that the Trump administration is not opposing it, which is exactly what you would want if you believe the First Amendment is not negotiable. Predictably, activist groups are trying to intervene to keep the muzzle on.

All this and so much more in this episode. Thank you for watching!

