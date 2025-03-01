Laboratory meat in a test tube

Lab-grown meat—sometimes called “cultivated” or “cell-based” meat—is being sold as the future of food, a fix for everything from climate change to factory farming. But dig into the details, and you’ll find a product that’s closer to a science experiment than a steak. The cells used to grow it act like cancer cells, and the legal ground it stands on is shaky at best. This article breaks down the science and the law around this disgusting product and really suggests that should think twice before joining Bill Gates in celebrating this fake meat.

The Science: Cancer-Like Cells on Your Plate?

Lab-grown meat starts with something called **immortalized cell lines**. These are cells tweaked to keep dividing forever, unlike normal cells that stop after about 40-60 splits—a natural cutoff called the **Hayflick limit** (*Experimental Cell Research*, 1961).[^1] To make this happen, scientists switch on **telomerase**, an enzyme that lets cells dodge aging and grow endlessly. This is the exact same trick cancer cells use too, as outlined in a key study on cancer traits (*Cell*, 2000).[^2]

Think about the HeLa cells (a real thing), taken from a cancer patient in the 1950s and still dividing today (*Nature Reviews Cancer*, 2002).[^3] Lab-grown meat doesn’t ALWAYS use HeLa, but it does the same thing: it genetically modifies cells so they never die off. That’s great for mass production, but it raises a big question—what does eating these cells do to us?

Why “Cancer-Like” Isn’t Just a Buzzword

If this sounds gross and disturbing - well - it is. Here’s why: you see, these Immortalized cells share some eerie traits with cancer:

Non-Stop Growth: Normal cells know when to stop dividing. These don’t. They keep going, ignoring the body’s usual “off” switch, just like tumors do (*Journal of Cellular Physiology*, 1999).[^4]

Genetic Chaos: The more these cells divide, the more they mutate. A 2020 study warns they can become unstable, piling up weird changes that make them unpredictable (*Trends in Cancer*, 2020).[^5]

Energy Overdrive: They burn energy fast, using a process called the **Warburg effect**, which cancer cells also love (*Science*, 2009).[^6] It’s like they’re built to grow wild.

These aren’t minor quirks—they’re red flags. If these cells look like cancer do we really want to eat them? Worse, if these cells act like cancer in a lab dish shouldn’t we ask: are they safe to eat?

Share Tom Renz’s Newsletter

The Law: Can You Call It “Meat”?

Now let’s talk law, because this isn’t just about biology—it’s about what’s legal to sell you. The Federal Meat Inspection Act says “meat” comes from the muscle of animals like cows, pigs, or chickens (21 U.S.C. § 601(j)). Lab-grown meat? It’s not muscle. It’s a blob of cells cooked up in a tank. That’s a problem, because U.S. law also bans food labels that mislead people (21 U.S.C. § 343(a)).

In 2023, the FDA and USDA gave a green light to lab-grown chicken, slapping a “cell-cultured” label on it (*FDA, 2023*).[^8] But does that clear things up, or just muddy the waters? If you buy “chicken” expecting a drumstick and get a pile of lab cells instead, have you been duped? Courts say labels can’t just be technically true—they have to make sense to regular people (*Pom Wonderful LLC v. Coca-Cola Co.*, 2014).[^7] Calling this “meat” might not pass that test and I’m not even sure a corrupt FDA/USDA can get around that (think the major questions test and Loper).

Legal Trouble Brewing

This fuzziness could spark lawsuits. Imagine a consumer—or a class of them—claiming false advertising because lab-grown “beef” isn’t beef at all. States like Missouri and Texas already have laws protecting traditional meat definitions, and more could follow. If companies keep pushing vague labels, they’re begging for legal headaches.

Then there’s safety. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act demands food be safe and labeled right. But the FDA’s approval leaned on short-term checks—think bacteria tests—not long-term studies on eating cancer-like cells. A 2021 review warned that immortalized cells need serious safety research (*Frontiers in Nutrition*, 2021).[^9] Without that, regulators might be overstepping, and companies could face liability if problems pop up later.

Health Risks: What We Don’t Know Could Hurt Us

The FDA says lab-grown meat is fine based on quick safety scans. But quick isn’t enough. We’re missing data on what happens when you eat these cells year after year. Could their mutations churn out toxic proteins? Could their cancer-like quirks mess with your body? No one knows—yet the stuff’s already on shelves.

A few risks stand out:

Mutation Roulette: Unstable genes might produce oddball compounds we haven’t tested for.

Cancer Echoes: These cells aren’t tumors, but their behavior hints at risks we can’t ignore.

Science isn’t reassuring here. The *Frontiers* review called for “comprehensive” studies—words regulators seem to have skipped. Until we get those, approving this feels like a gamble with your health.

Mutated cancer meat

Why It Matters: Your Right to Know

This isn’t just about cells or statutes—it’s about more big money big government cronyism. We have the right to know exactly what’s on our plate. If lab-grown meat isn’t the same as the real thing, the government should not be rubber stamping a lie to convince you into thinking it is (you know - like safe and effective). Big players—corporations, tech giants, even government—want this to succeed, with billions on the line but profit can’t trump truth.

Wrap-Up: Demand Answers

Lab-grown meat uses cells that grow like cancer, skirts legal definitions of “meat,” and comes with health questions no one’s answered. As a lawyer and skeptic, I call BS. There’s no real science suggesting this garbage is safe and it is an outright lie to suggest that this lab grown cancer is safe to eat - especially long-term. For now, it’s an experiment—and you’re the guinea pig if you let yourself be.

*Tom Renz is a lawyer and commentator fighting for clarity in policy and law. Catch more at X @RenzTom. Also please consider supporting us by subscribing here and donating monthly at www.GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw. And as always - check us out at www.TomRenz.com.

Leave a comment

---

**References:**

[^1]: Hayflick, L., & Moorhead, P. S. (1961). The serial cultivation of human diploid cell strains. *Experimental Cell Research*, 25(3), 585-621.

[^2]: Hanahan, D., & Weinberg, R. A. (2000). The hallmarks of cancer. *Cell*, 100(1), 57-70.

[^3]: Masters, J. R. (2002). HeLa cells 50 years on: the good, the bad and the ugly. *Nature Reviews Cancer*, 2(4), 315-319.

[^4]: Lee, H. W., et al. (1999). Immortalization of human cells and its mechanisms. *Journal of Cellular Physiology*, 179(1), 1-9.

[^5]: Kaur, G., & Dufour, J. M. (2020). Cell lines: valuable tools or useless artifacts. *Trends in Cancer*, 6(5), 444-456.

[^6]: Vander Heiden, M. G., et al. (2009). Understanding the Warburg effect: the metabolic requirements of cell proliferation. *Science*, 324(5930), 1029-1033.

[^7]: *Pom Wonderful LLC v. Coca-Cola Co.*, 573 U.S. 102 (2014).

[^8]: FDA. (2023). FDA completes first pre-market consultation for human food made from cultured animal cells.

[^9]: Rischer, H., et al. (2021). Safety aspects of cultured meat: a review. *Frontiers in Nutrition*, 8, 747.