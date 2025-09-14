It appears that Tyler Robinson is going to be charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk. This seems like a very sad story of a kid being radicalized in college and going bad. That said, it seems highly unlikely that he acted alone and a lot of things are simply not adding up. We need transparency in this and it just is not there. Meanwhile, Bill Gates is continuing to attempt to destroy humanity. He is really pushing hard on the Frankenstein meat and jabs despite the clear evidence that all vaccines are risky and more than likely deadly. This has been a very sad and big news week and today is another big show.

I speak to you today not as some distant voice on the airwaves, but as a father, a fighter, and a fellow American who finds himself grieving alongside you. Picture this, if you will, an empty chair on the set of Charlie Kirk's program, the one he built to reach out to young minds adrift in the storm of our times. That chair stands vacant now, a silent testament to a man who poured his life into awakening the very souls who, in a cruel twist, turned against him. Charlie was no stranger to the fray; he sought dialogue with the lost, the angry, those twisted by the echo chambers of our divided age. And yet, here we are, mourning the assassination of a patriot who embodied the best of us, cut down in cold blood at Utah Valley University during what should have been a beacon of hope on his American Comeback tour.

To the young man at the center of this tragedy, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from a quiet corner of southern Utah. By all accounts, he came from solid stock, a family of hunters and outdoorsmen, not the sort to breed monsters. High ACT scores, straight A's in high school, a stint at Utah State before settling into an electrical apprenticeship at Dixie Technical College. His neighbors recall a reserved boy, considerate, the kind who raced bikes down suburban streets without a whisper of malice. But something shifted, friends, in those intervening years. Family members speak of a recent turn toward politics, laced with hate, especially toward figures like Charlie. At a dinner table not long before the shooting, he reportedly lashed out, calling Kirk a spreader of division. And the bullets? Inscribed with phrases that echo the dark memes of online radicalism, phrases that speak for themselves in their venom.

His father, a longtime law enforcement officer, confronted him after spotting his face in the FBI's circulated images. What a burden that must have been, to stare into the eyes of your own flesh and blood and see the shadow of unthinkable crime. Tyler, they say, threatened to end it all rather than face the law, a cry from a soul unraveling. But the father, God bless him, did not yield to the easy path; he urged his son to seek counsel from a youth pastor, a family friend who doubles as a court security officer. That pastor, in turn, alerted the authorities, leading to Tyler's surrender without further violence. He sits now in Utah County Jail, held without bail on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors eye the death penalty, and voices from the highest offices, including our President, echo that call for justice swift and severe. Yet, as a father myself, who would move mountains for my own children, I cannot help but ache for the patriarch who chose righteousness over ruin. It is a reminder, stark and unyielding, that consequences, once sown, reap a harvest none can escape.

But here, my friends, is where the narrative frays, where the official tale leaves us grasping for threads. This was no impulsive act of a lone soul; the precision demands more. How did a college kid, unaffiliated in voter rolls and unremarkable in military training, procure the intimate details of Charlie's event? The venue, the tented stage, the exact moment of vulnerability, these are not whispers shared on public winds. He perched on a rooftop, fired a bolt-action Mauser through the neck with a scope's cold calculation, then dismantled the weapon, fled, reassembled it partially, and discarded it in the woods nearby, all while summoning aid via phone to retrieve it. Videos capture him descending without the rifle in hand, raising questions that linger like smoke: Who scouted the escape? Who fed the logistics? Discord servers, those digital dens where gamers and ideologues collide, link him to channels eerily similar to those of other would-be assassins, including the Butler shooter and the Florida plot against Trump. We hear no names of his interlocutors, no arrests beyond this one young man. The FBI dangles a $100,000 reward for leads, yet the silence from the DOJ and their investigators breeds only distrust. If they whitewash the Epstein ledger, shielding pedophiles in high places, why entrust them with this? Why no probe into Soros networks or foreign hands, as Trump himself hinted at ties to unrest? The governor calls it a political assassination, radicalization swift and profound, but we the people, deserve the full ledger, not shadows.

This echoes of the rot in our institutions, particularly those hallowed halls of higher learning that should forge minds, not fracture them. Tyler's path veers toward college, where so many good youths arrive earnest and depart embittered, steeped in ideologies funded by foreign powers like the CCP and domestic agitators. These are not mere classrooms; they are incubators of hate, subsidized by our tax dollars, turning sons into strangers. Why must we counsel our children against the very pursuit of engineering, medicine, or law for fear of indoctrination? It is an abomination, one Charlie fought tirelessly to uproot. His killer, in a bitter irony, embodies the very peril he decried: a product of the radical mills he sought to dismantle. We fund this poison, and it flows unchecked, widening chasms that swallow families whole. As AI and automation erode trades, what refuge remains if our academies betray the next generation? No, we cannot abandon the dream of education; we must demand reform, starve the cesspools, and nurture neutral ground where truth, not tyranny, takes root.

While we mourn this hero's fall, let us honor his charge: the fight endures. Charlie's widow, Erika, vows to press on with Turning Point's tours, a flame unquenched. Trump, Kennedy, patriots all, lend their voices, but it falls to us, we the people, to reclaim our republic. School shootings erupt, violence festers, and elected allies, heroic as they are, cannot bear the load alone. It is our duty to stand, to question, to act, for Charlie died proving the stakes. May his family find solace in our shared prayers; may justice illuminate the dark.

Just as this tragedy unfolded, a Henry Ford study lands like a thunderclap in congressional hearings, laying bare the chronic toll of vaccines on our youth. Compare the unvaccinated to the exposed: zero cases of learning disabilities in the former, 65 per 100,000 in the latter; intellectual impairments, tics, psychological disorders, all surging in those jabbed. Food allergies leap from 20.5 to 24.3 per million; asthma, atopic diseases, the litany swells. This is no mere correlation, friends, but a clarion of causation, drawn from rigorous data that demands reckoning. And what rises in retort? A Stanford physician, Jake Scott, cries fraud, pinning it on "detection bias," claiming the vaccinated merely sought doctors more. Nonsense, pure and unadulterated. Perhaps the unvaccinated shunned physicians because illness evaded them, spared by absence of the needle. Where was Scott's scrutiny for the flawed trials greenlighting childhood schedules? He peddles pharma's script, a shill in clinician's garb, while CDC whistleblower William Thompson confesses the cover-up of MMR's autism link, buried since 2014.

Enter Uncle Billy Gates, in videos from the pandemic's fever, he swore mRNA jabs halted transmission, shielded the vaccinated from infection, broke the chain for all. "The virus cannot use a vaccinated person as a host," he intoned, Fauci nodding like a weasel in the wings, Biden fumbling assurances of no surges, no masks, no peril. Yet we know the lie: no trials tested transmission; boosters amplify risk, not repel it. Gates presses on, demonizing meat, hawking elixirs amid carnage of cancers, deaths, and defects. Why trust a man whose empire thrives on deception, whose "philanthropy" masks eugenic dreams? We confront evil unmasked, corruption that feigns science while sowing sterility.

As we close this somber chapter, know this: our world, fraught as it is, brims with worth. Heroes like Charlie fall, but their fire kindles ours. Swing the axe against tyranny's skull, brothers and sisters, with no retreat, only fire. God bless you all.

