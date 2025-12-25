Every year around Christmas, I try to spend some time reflecting. I try to consider the importance of the birthday of Christ and what it means to me. The past nearly six years have changed my life dramatically and the changes have taken a toll. Before COVID I lived a very normal life (whatever that means), but when the great reset hit, I - like many others - had not choice but to step into a new roll to try to protect the future of my children.

My new station in life was quite different. Prior to COVID I never missed a soccer PRACTICE for my kids. For the past five years I’ve, very sadly, missed many games. This isn’t because I’m the kind of dad that doesn’t pay attention as time passes, nor am I a workaholic, I simply continue to find more and more severe corruption that I feel compelled to fight. Not because I just want to fight, but because I promised God at the beginning of COVID that if he put the fight before me I’d do my best to serve, and also because I truly believe my children’s future depends on our generation stepping up to preserve it. So while I continue to hold true to my promise to God, it, along with other things that have happened over those five years, has made me quite jaded and a much harder man.

Share

This leads to the core of my reflections. Each Christmas I stop, and ask myself if I still believe in Santa. The more jaded I become the harder that gets, but, this year, I’m happy to tell you that despite it being difficult, I remain a believer.

Santa, to me, is a symbol. Over the years I’ve heard many of my brothers and sisters in Christ complain that Santa is pagan or some other nonsense but I simply think they take themselves too seriously. Santa is a “myth” based on Saint Nicholas (the namesake for my son), a man that saved woman from prostitution, he calmed a storm, freed prisoners, and is the patron saint of children. The story of Santa has certainly been commercialized and there are issues but, at core, Santa stands for unconditional love and giving.

Think of the story of Santa. Santa is a guy that lives away from the world but always watches it. He works an entire year with no thanks, no recognition, and for no reason other than to prepare to give. Then, once per year, Santa goes out and gives the fruits of his work. He receives nothing from his toils and gives to people that he does not know. He gives for no other reason than knowing that he is bringing joy to others… and especially kids. As a jaded and grumpy lawyer, I find that to be one of the most moving and beautiful stories ever conceived.

The idea of spending your life giving without seeking anything in return was not a marketer or someone looking to convince parents to buy toys to kids, it was God. God has called on us all to do that and embodied it in Christ. Jesus was born with purpose - he was born to be tested and then give his life for our salvation. God himself, took human form, with all it’s inherent weaknesses and desires, knowing he would be tested endlessly and eventually tortured and killed brutally so that we all could be a saved.

While Santa is by no means comparable to Jesus, the parallels in the story are obvious and I love it. To me Santa provides kids with a relatable example of a core value Christ embodied and anything that exposes children to ideals Christ espoused is a wonderful thing to me.

As I’ve looked around this year, I must confess, finding a way to maintain my belief in Santa has been hard. There is so much happening that is simply not good. This article is about faith and belief, so I’m not going to get into politics, corruption, or the many fights I’m involved in but it is my opinion that, in many ways, we are in a more dangerous situation than we were during COVID. And beyond my work and the political situation, so many people are facing so many difficulties financially, with their health (thanks to mRNA, GeoEngineering, new poisons being added to food, 5G, etc.), etc. Things are difficult and believing is hard.

There is just so much bad and that makes it hard to see the good sometimes, but that is precisely the reason I think it’s more important now than ever to hold on to our faith. For those of us that are truly and fully awake, faith is the most powerful weapon we have. With so much out of the control of any of us, even the most powerful and connected people, it is now more important than ever that we hold on to faith - it is only with God that all things are possible.

I do not know what the future holds and, while I’ll always fight to make this world better for my kids, I recognize that some of this is left to God to handle. As I considered my belief in Santa I recognized that the parallels between faith and Santa are substantial and my life is better if I choose to embrace my faith. The fights I’m involved in, at this point are too big for me to win. I haven’t lost, but, even if I do win, it will a result of God’s intervention. So for me, choosing to believe in Santa is symbolic of my faith in the fight and in all that we stand for.

I know many people are struggling right now and I am sorry for that. For what it is worth, I understand completely and am there with you. Despite that, I want to encourage everyone, to keep your faith. Stand with Christ and, if you have any good juice left, try to remember to believe in Santa.

Merry Christmas.

Leave a comment

Support the Work

The investigations, legal fights, and accountability efforts behind this work are not backed by corporations or political machines. They are funded by people who still believe truth matters.

If you want to support that fight, please consider donating at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw. Your support helps fund the legal battles and investigations that others are too afraid to take on.

For deeper analysis, long form writing, and extended research, you can also become a paid subscriber to the Tom Renz newsletter.

Thank you for standing strong, and God bless you and your family this Christmas season.

Support the Work