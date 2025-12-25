Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
2h

Merry Christmas, Tom!

You were one of the first to step up and fight against the insanity that took over our world and I thank you immensely for that!

In my recovery meetings, there is a saying, “Do the next right thing” and I believe your actions embody the spirit of that phrase.

May The Good Lord bless you and keep you in the Palms of His Mighty Hands!

May He do the same for Annie and all your children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eva Jones's avatar
Eva Jones
1h

Merry Christmas Tom. Wishing you a blessed day with your family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tom Renz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture