It’s Called the Clot Shot for a Reason & Is Trump Being Set Up?

There is a lot happening right now. If you feel like the world went crazy during COVID and never really came back, you are not alone.

In this piece I want to walk through two big themes that collide in a very real way:

The ongoing questions about strange post-COVID blood clots and the people brave enough to talk about them. The political lawfare and personnel games in Washington that keep real accountability from ever happening.

At the center of the first story is Major Tom Haviland. At the center of the second is Donald Trump, surrounded by people who, in my view, are setting him and the MAGA movement up for a fall.

Major Tom Haviland – The Officer Who Said “No”

Major Tom Haviland is an Air Force veteran, an engineer, and an Ohio guy. He spent 20 years in uniform and then 16 more as a defense contractor.

When the Biden administration rolled out the COVID shot mandates, a three-star general at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base blasted an email to about 30,000 people with the deadlines to “comply or else.”

Tom did something almost no one at his level did. He replied.

He wrote back to that general and said, in essence, “Shame on you.” Shame for pressuring people to take an experimental product instead of defending their right to decide for themselves. And he copied the entire base.

Within thirty minutes, he was fired from his $165,000 a year job. The system made it clear: obedience to the mandate mattered more than decades of service.

Most people would have gone quiet after that. Tom did the opposite. Early retirement became full-time work exposing what he and many embalmers now call the “clotastrophe.”

What Embalmers Say They Are Seeing

Haviland watched the film Died Suddenly and heard an Indiana embalmer tell a room full of Ohio embalmers that almost all of them were seeing strange white, rubbery clots in the bodies they prepared. The timing, they said, started about six months after the COVID shots rolled out.

Instead of waiting for corporate media to ask questions, Haviland picked up the phone. He called the Ohio Embalmers Association, talked to its president, and heard the same story again. From there he began systematic, worldwide surveys of embalmers.

In his 2024 global survey, 301 embalmers from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand responded. According to their self-reports, the majority had seen these unusual white fibrous clots, and they estimated finding them in roughly a quarter of the bodies they handled in that period. They also reported smaller “microclotting” in more than one in five cases. These descriptions are consistent with what we know about fibrin, the protein that forms the mesh of a blood clot, although the embalmers say these new clots look and behave very differently from the dark, jelly-like clots they were used to before COVID.

At a 2025 meeting of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association, Haviland asked active embalmers in the room to raise their hands if they were seeing these white clots. About two-thirds kept their hands up. He also collected paper surveys there, and those embalmers reported seeing the clots and significant “dirty blood” or microclots in about 17 percent of corpses during the first half of 2025.

If those numbers are even close to accurate, something is badly wrong.

What The Official Data Say

Here is where the tension lives.

Mainstream public-health agencies acknowledge that COVID infection itself sharply increases the risk of blood clots, strokes, and other serious cardiovascular events. Large studies have found that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have a much higher rate of venous thromboembolism and clotting complications than people who were never infected.

Those same agencies also insist that the authorized COVID vaccines are “safe and effective” for the vast majority of people, with serious adverse events, including certain types of clots and myocarditis, described as rare, and with benefits outweighing known risks at the population level.

That is the official position.

Haviland’s work does not overturn that data on its own, and he is up front that his surveys are observational and dependent on who is willing to respond. But his numbers, and the visual evidence from embalmers, raise questions that deserve honest investigation rather than censorship or career threats.

The Search For Mechanisms And Possible Remedies

Haviland has worked with embalmers like Richard Hirschman, who has sent samples of these clots to labs around the world. Some of those labs have reported that the material appears to be amyloid like, meaning misfolded protein structures, rather than normal red-cell based clots.

Basic physiology tells us that our livers produce a soluble protein called fibrinogen which gets converted into fibrin during the clotting process. Fibrin forms strands that create a mesh to stop bleeding, and later other enzymes break that mesh back down.

Some researchers have speculated, in early work, that interactions between fibrinogen, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticles might be altering that normal process, but these hypotheses are still being explored and are not accepted consensus science.

On the question of treatment, Haviland points to preliminary in-vitro work suggesting that nattokinase, an enzyme extracted from fermented soybeans, can break down certain kinds of fibrin or microclots in a lab dish.

That does not mean self-medicating with supplements is a proven or safe strategy, and no regulatory body has approved nattokinase as a therapy for COVID vaccine injury or clotting. People should always talk with a qualified clinician before changing medications or adding supplements.

The bigger point is this: if doctors are seeing unusual clots in living patients, and embalmers are seeing them in the deceased, that should trigger real research and open debate, not gag orders.

Silence, Pressure, And A Medical System Afraid To Speak

Haviland describes hospitals and large funeral chains where employees are quietly warned not to talk about these clots or risk their jobs. In his attempt to survey vascular surgeons and cath-lab clinicians directly, he reports that not a single one of more than 6,000 potential respondents filled out his questionnaire.

He also cites cases in which cardiologists who privately acknowledged seeing similar clots later cut off contact, apparently after pressure from administrators or professional boards.

Even if you completely reject Haviland’s interpretation, the pattern of fear and self-censorship in medicine is real and dangerous. A system that punishes questions instead of answering them cannot be trusted, and it certainly cannot claim to “follow the science.”

Lawfare, Personnel, And The Set-Up Of MAGA

From there the conversation turns to politics and law.

I argue that we are watching a slow-motion setup of Donald Trump and the broader MAGA movement. In my view, figures like Susie Wiles and Pam Bondi hold enormous power inside the current administration, guiding endorsements, staffing, and legal strategy in ways that keep the base frustrated and the real enemies comfortable.

The pattern looks like this:

Elevate people with Bush-world or corporate ties into key positions around the president.

Use them to steer endorsements toward weak or donor-friendly candidates.

Block or water down serious accountability for COVID policy, Big Pharma, and the permanent bureaucracy.

Then send Trump out to campaign for a slate of candidates and policies that do not actually deliver what his voters wanted.

When those candidates underperform in the midterms, the same insiders will say, “See, MAGA is spent. Trump is finished.” They will blame the base rather than the personnel who strangled the agenda.

This is not “5D chess.” It is the same old uniparty lawfare and sabotage with new branding.

Glenn Beck, Epstein, And A Justice System That Does Nothing

Glenn Beck recently delivered a monologue that captured the mood of many Americans. He walked through scandals from Benghazi to the Clinton Foundation and asked a simple question: why does no one powerful ever go to jail.

You and I know what would happen if we mishandled classified documents, laundered money through fake charities, or lied to Congress. Yet when the names are Clinton, Biden, or the right list of corporate donors, nothing meaningful ever happens.

Even with the Epstein Files Transparency Act on the books, there are already signals that the Department of Justice will invoke exemptions, limit what is released, and use partial disclosures to claim there is “nothing to see” while the most explosive material remains sealed.

The pattern is always the same. They protect their own.

Tina Peters And The Cost Of Loyalty

Tina Peters is a former county clerk, a Gold Star mother, and one of the people who put her life, freedom, and reputation on the line to expose problems in our election systems. She now sits in solitary confinement, facing the possibility of dying in prison.

Meanwhile the political class she helped is largely silent.

My argument is simple. If you can use the machinery of federal law enforcement as leverage against state level abuse when it serves the uniparty, you can use that same machinery to defend whistleblowers like Tina when state actors violate rights and weaponize their own systems. The idea that there is “nothing that can be done” is not credible. It is a choice.

Corruption In The Church And The Duty To Withhold Support

Near the end, I talk about one more institution that has betrayed a sacred trust. The Catholic Church has paid out enormous sums in settlements over clergy sexual-abuse cases, while dioceses continue to use parishioner donations to fund legal defenses that often prioritize the institution over abused children.

As a Catholic myself, I call for a simple act of conscience. Quit tithing until the Church stops using the collection basket to shield predators and starts openly confronting the rot. Giving money to an institution that will not protect the innocent is not charity.

Where Do We Go From Here

There are two threads tying all of this together.

First, courageous individuals still exist. Major Tom Haviland, embalmers who raise their hands in public, doctors who speak out, whistleblowers like Tina Peters, and countless others are refusing to look the other way. They are paying a heavy price.

Second, the institutions that should be protecting them and serving you have largely been captured. From public-health agencies to the Department of Justice to major churches, the pattern is to protect power, punish dissent, and hope the public gives up.

I do not believe the American people are ready to give up.

We need more open debate about vaccine safety and adverse events, with real data, real transparency, and respect for both the victims and the science. We need a political movement that demands accountability from its own leaders as well as its opponents. We need churches and civic institutions that put children and truth ahead of brand management.

Most of all, we need ordinary citizens who are willing to do what Major Haviland did when he hit “reply all” and told a three star general the truth.

The road ahead will not be easy, but every act of courage matters.

