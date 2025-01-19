I’m writing this from Washington DC after looking at X and the tremendous amount of discussion surrounding the safety of the inauguration. Everyone want’s to know what is happening and luckily - as is so frequently the case - there are a ton of people that are not here and have no real info telling us everything that is happening and why. I want to be clear - I have no inside knowledge but I am happy to report what I’ve seen.

Share Tom Renz’s Newsletter

The city is full to the brim. I saw a fair number of protestors but far more MAGA supporters. I walked and drove throughout the city today and did not see any evidence of unrest or any real issues. The city has a ton of fences and crowd/traffic control measures all over but that is to be expected during a major event like this. Security is definitely up.

One of the interesting things to note is that I did not see a ton of police presence. Maybe I was just in the wrong place but there really weren’t that many cops around and I was through the Capital area. Interestingly, throughout the day, it appears that national guard may have been deployed. Towards the evening there were a number of guardsmen coming in and setting up.

Leave a comment

There were other interesting things as well. Below is a pic of a weird antenna array that included a spherical antenna. There are a bunch of these out and I’m really not certain what they do. There also appeared to be a fair number of things flying around but there’s always a lot of air traffic around DC.

The Capital and surrounding grounds are locked down pretty tight. The fencing and gates make it quite clear that there is no entry - period. Honestly it would be pretty obvious and easy to stop someone trying to get into the area.

I have no idea why the inauguration a was moved nor do I know if there are credible security threats. Things look good to me but I’m not an expert in this. What I do know is that, despite there not being any disclosed security risk, prudence demands we remain vigilant.

I’m praying that Monday goes smoothly and that President Trump is able to return back to work for America without further event.

Please consider subscribing here to support our work or by donating at www.givesendgo.com. Also please consider shopping with our affiliates at www.TomRenz.com (go to the affiliate page). Lastly please check out Cardio Miracle @ https://tomrenz.cardiomiraclehealth.com.